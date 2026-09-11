DILG seeks return of SK age limit to 15 â€“19

DILG seeks return of SK age limit to 15 –19

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla at the budget deliberations in the Senate on Thursday (September 11, 2026). He recommended restoring the return of age eligibility for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) to 15 to 19 years old, saying youth officials should remain representative of the sector.

MANILA, Philippines — Youth officials should remain closely connected to the sector they are representing, said Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla as he is pushing for restoring the age of eligibility for the Sangguaniang Kabataan (SK) to 15 to 19 years old.

During the Senate committee on finance deliberations on the proposed 2027 budget of the Department of the Interior and Local Government on Thursday, Remulla said the current age range allows people who may already be working or already starting to raise families to continue serving in councils intended for younger Filipinos.

“My recommendation is to bring it back to 15 to 19 years old, so that they would still be staying in the community,” Remulla said.

Under Republic Act 10742, or the Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act, an SK official must be at least 18 years old but not more than 24 years old on the day of the elections.

“Because at 28 or 29, they may start settling down, having a family or working. I don’t think they are representative anymore of their constituents,” Remulla said.

Remulla pointed out that there is an overlap between the current SK age eligibility and the minimum age for other elective local posts, such as governor where the minimum age is 23.

The department chief likewise urged lawmakers to review the fiscal autonomy of SK officials, citing concerns over their capabilities to independently manage public funds.

Remulla cited the case of two SK chairpersons in Makati who were suspended for allegedly demanding a 20-percent kickback from a supplier and submitting documents with forged signatures.

“I think that the fiscal responsibility of the SK is not fully formed yet and they are subject to the manipulation of so many factors,” he said.