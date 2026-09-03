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Asian Games-bound Team Nemesis fired up by Pokemon worlds stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 3, 2026 | 5:02pm
Asian Games-bound Team Nemesis fired up by Pokemon worlds stint
Team Nemesis
(Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva)

MANILA, Philippines -- It may not be the result they wanted, but Team Nemesis got a major boost for the upcoming Asian Games from their performance in the Pokemon World Championships. 

Nemesis finished in the joint-ninth to 16th rank in the worlds, in what was nevertheless a run to remember for the Philippine squad. 

After splitting their matches against DreamMax e-Sports and LuneX Gaming, Nemesis defeated former World Champions Fennel in a 2-1 series that went down to the last second. 

But Nemesis got booted out of the playoff after absorbing a hard three-game loss against Korea’s T1. 

After their campaign, Nemesis head coach Albert “Berty” Camp said their run in the Worlds is a “very big boost.” 

“Actually, sobrang laking boost yun. Kasi, nanginig yung representative ng Japan sa nangyari. And, itong representative ng Korea din, which is T1,” he said. 

“So, I'm pretty sure, mas babawi kami sa Asian Games,” he added. 

Team Nemesis, which will represent the Philippines in the Asiad, is made up of Lawrence “RBX” Gatmaitan, Kim Rey “Kyy” Salazar, Duke “Dylan” Leoncio, Robert “SynC1” Mempin and Michael “Miva” Ocio. 

Camp added that he believes that the squad will be a powerhouse in the coming Asian Games. 

The competition in San Francisco is the last time Pokemon Unite will be played at the World Championship. 

Starting next year, Unite will be played at a separate tournament, the Pokemon Unite Aeos Crown. 

Next year’s tourney will be held in Tokyo. 

And while their finish was far from the podium they were aiming for, Camp stressed he is very proud of his team, and he sees the tourney as a success.

“Oo naman, sobrang proud kami. Lalo na magpe-prepare na ngayon ang Japan team sa nangyari,” he said. 

The Pokemon Unite event at the upcoming Asian Games will be held on September 27.

POKEMON

POKEMON UNITE

POKEMON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM NEMESIS
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