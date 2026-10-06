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Alapag joins 'Hoop Collective' podcast as Disney+ Philippines drums up new NBA season

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 4:31pm
Alapag joins 'Hoop Collective' podcast as Disney+ Philippines drums up new NBA season
Jimmy Alapag, a former NBA and NBA G League assistant coach for the Sacramento and Stockton Kings, respectively, served as special guest in “The Hoop Collective” podcast of NBA analysts Brian Windhorst (left) and Tim MacMahon (right) on Monday night as part of Disney+ Philippines' NBA promotional tour.
STAR / John Bryan Ulanday

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited 2026-2026 NBA Season is almost here, and Filipino fans got the feel of it with no less than Gilas Pilipinas legend and NLEX head coach Jimmy Alapag leading the way.

Alapag, a former NBA and NBA G League assistant coach for the Sacramento and Stockton Kings, respectively, served as special guest in “The Hoop Collective” podcast of NBA analysts Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon on Monday night as part of Disney+ Philippines' NBA promotional tour.

In a live podcast recording, the troika soaked it into almost every in-depth storyline: from the NBA’s crazy offseason moves, title favorites, dark horses to the PBA’s trailblazing 4-point line, the country’s 2023 FIBA World Cup hosting, and the emergence of Philippine heritage led by Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs), Jared McCain (OKC Thunder) as Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns) as well as Gilas Pilipinas ace and NBA champion Jordan Clarkson (New York Knicks).

But the most compelling one for the ex-national captain is the coaching experience he is bringing from the NBA, especially under former Kings coach and now NBA champion Mike Brown of the Knicks, to the PBA after coming home this year to mentor the uprising Road Warriors.

“Coach Mike has a special place in my heart as he’s one of the first coaches to trust me in the NBA,” said the six-time PBA champion and two-time Finals MVP Alapag, also mentioning G League head coach Bobby Jackson of Stockton.

“My biggest takeaway is the attention to detail from coach Mike to coach Bobby. It’s the technical aspects of the game, especially in preparations and practices. It’s the entire process and to be able to see it up close is amazing,” he added.

Alapag is hoping to apply those learnings on to the PBA with the up-and-coming franchise NLEX led by Robert Bolick and Schonny Winston, looking good so far atop of the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup with a 7-2 record.

Windhorst and MacMahon, who also served as analysts for renowned sports network ESPN, had Alapag as guest for the Philippine stop of their podcast tour in partnership with Disney+ after also visiting Australia and China.

The two award-winning American journalists also treated the Philippine collegiate and university students with a masterclass seminar and workshop on sports reporting, game analysis, and storytelling, as Disney+ rolled the red carpet for the new NBA Season.

While the NBA will start on October 20, Disney+ will have its official broadcast on October 22 with the much-awaited NBA Tip-Off featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers marquee game at 10 a.m. 

The hardcourt action continues on October 23 with Cleveland Cavaliers VS Philadelphia 76ers at 7 a.m. and Denver Nuggets VS Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 a.m.

DISNEY PLUS

JIMMY ALAPAG

NBA

NBA PHILIPPINES
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