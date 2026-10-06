^

Sports

Filipino Asiad standouts shift focus to 2028 Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 2:25pm
Filipino Asiad standouts shift focus to 2028 Olympics
From left: Asian Games gold medalists Jeus Yape (taekwondo), EJ Obiena (pole vault) and Carlos Yulo (gymnastics) show off their hardware from Nagoya.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — From accomplishing its mission in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the Philippine team has now shifted its sight to another one — the more gargantuan task of qualifying to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

But Asiad gold medalists Carlos Yulo and EJ Obiena, and the rest of the Filipino athletes know it would be a long, arduous journey to Mt. Olympus.

“We’ll see, I really am taking it a day at a time, seeing what exactly fuels my fires,” said Asiad pole vault gold medalist EJ Obiena during last Tuesday night’s “Heroes’ Welcome” hosted by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee at the Century Seafoods Restaurant in Manila.

“If I don’t truly feel that, if I don’t truly comprehend the sacrifices that I need to make, I don’t want to be in LA just to be in LA. If I’m going to do that, I’m going to go all out and win the thing,” he added.

Obiena said he’ll think of completely regaining his old bearings after recovering from various injuries.

“I’m completely healthy now,” he said. “But this is a comeback season for me, and I take this as a stepping stone.”

While Obiena would need to meet the Olympic standard in athletics to qualify to LA, Yulo would have to compete and win his spot in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships next year in Chengdu, China, and not this year set October 17-25 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

“The most important is next year since it will be a qualifier for the Olympics,” said Yulo, a double-gold winner in the Asiad. “But for this one, I just want to see the rotation and I’m praying we will be safe competing there.”

POC President Abraham Tolentino said the country should now focus on pouring all its resources in supporting athletes and sports that have the best chance of qualifying to the Olympics.

“Dapat focus natin after Asian Games ang training, pag sponsor sa qualifying tournaments,” he said.

Tolentino said Alex Eala should be a shoe-in in LA if she sustains her ranking at No. 18.

And more should come from other sports, including boxing and taekwondo, which will be having their qualifying competitions next year.

“Doon dapat focus at direction natin, dun din focus funding. Huwag bibitinin, dapat buhos yan,” he said.

For PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, his role is to help secure the national team more government funding.

“The next 10 days will be very crucial because the PSC will have budget hearings on October 8 and 19 in the Senate and there will fight for more funding for sports because it will be a busy year for us next year with a lot of events coming, including the Southeast Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers,” he said.

For Obiena, he hopes more Filipinos would qualify for LA.

“Moving forward, come LA, it’s going to be fun and good, everyone here, not just the three of us, everyone gunning, especially this guy Eldrew (Yulo) and Victoria (Bossong), hopefully, we’ll have a big team,” he said.

ASIAN GAMES

CARLOS YULO

EJ OBIENA

JEUS YAPE

LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cuban a Chinese boxing icon

Cuban a Chinese boxing icon

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Filipino boxing fans will remember Cuban Raul Fernandez Liranza as the man who guided Onyok Velasco to a silver medal in the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic into China Open final as Medvedev out for hitting fan with ball

Djokovic into China Open final as Medvedev out for hitting fan with ball

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic advanced to the China Open final after Daniil Medvedev was disqualified late in the second set, when a...
Sports
fbtw
Pacific champ Global Esports bows out; invy advances in Valorant Champions

Pacific champ Global Esports bows out; invy advances in Valorant Champions

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Pacific champion Global Esports saw its Valorant Champions Shanghai campaign cut short in the group stage, leaving Paper Rex’s...
Sports
fbtw
Medal tally: 20th Asian Games

Medal tally: 20th Asian Games

2 days ago
The 20th Asian Games are under way, running from September 19 to October 4.
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan draws first blood vs Ilagan Isabela in MPBL North playoffs

Caloocan draws first blood vs Ilagan Isabela in MPBL North playoffs

3 hours ago
The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo stormed ahead in the third quarter and bested the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 81-76, in Game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biado, Manas fall short of world doubles 10-ball crown

Biado, Manas fall short of world doubles 10-ball crown

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
The Philippines’ Carlo Biado and AJ Manas wilted under tremendous pressure late, while Spain’s Francisco Sanchez...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers buck flat start to turn back Stags

Blazers buck flat start to turn back Stags

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
An atrocious start forced St. Benilde coach Paolo Layug to sound the alarm. The Blazers responded by dominating the second...
Sports
fbtw
A tale of two athlete moms: Angelica Yulo meets Rovelyn Baterbonia

A tale of two athlete moms: Angelica Yulo meets Rovelyn Baterbonia

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Two of Philippine sporting world moms cross paths. 
Sports
fbtw
NCRAA, Quezon City fencing up for discussion in PSA Forum

NCRAA, Quezon City fencing up for discussion in PSA Forum

22 hours ago
After a three-week break, the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum resumes its weekly session on Tuesday, October 6,...
Sports
fbtw
FEU's Mangcopa, NU's Pagdulagan stand out in UAAP basketball week

FEU's Mangcopa, NU's Pagdulagan stand out in UAAP basketball week

1 day ago
Kirby Mongcopa and Cielo Pagdulagan are only in their second UAAP campaigns, but both are already making every possession...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with