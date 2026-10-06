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Pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters Manila-bound as face of wellness firm's new campaign

Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 12:01pm
Pickleball star Anna Leigh Waters Manila-bound as face of wellness firm's new campaign
Anna Leigh Waters
IAM Worldwide

MANILA, Philippine — The pickleball boom in Philippines is intensifying by the day that is has attracted one of the sport’s top stars.

World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters is slated to visit the country this month for a series of activities that should underscore the Philippines’ meteoric rise as the world's fastest-growing sport.

Brands have been taking full advantage pickleball’s growing popularity in the country, with Waters’ Philippine visit gaining the backing of Franklin Sports and IAM Worldwide.

The star has recently been announced as IAM Worldwide’s global sports ambassador, becoming the face of the firms’s latest campaign promoting the IAM Amazing Organic Barley Gummies.

Waters features in IAM Worldwide’s new commercial, engaging in a competitive pickleball rally against a cute, animated IAM Gummy Bear, highlighting the dynamic blend of high-level athletic performance and recreational fun. 

But beyond the playful action, the 60 seconder also reflects the mental fortitude and physical drive required for Waters to remain at the very top of her sport. 

Through the campaign, Waters aims to inspire pickleball hopefuls and active individuals across the globe to prioritize physical well-being. Together, IAM Worldwide and Anna Leigh Waters continue to advocate a vital message: a truly "wealthy" life is one where wealth is determined by health.

"We are beyond thrilled to showcase Anna Leigh Waters in our latest product campaign," IAM Worldwide said in news release. "Anna Leigh represents the absolute pinnacle of dedication, athletic achievement, and integrity. Her mindset perfectly mirrors our belief that real success is built on a foundation of health and purpose. Having her represent our flagship barley line of products led by the IAM Amazing Organic Barley Gummies will inspire young athletes to prioritize their physical well-being as they chase their dreams."

In Manila, Waters is scheduled to appear in a press conference and an exhibition match for fans.

ANNA LEIGH WATERS

IAM WORLDWIDE

PICKLEBALL
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