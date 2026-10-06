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Sports

Caloocan draws first blood vs Ilagan Isabela in MPBL North playoffs

Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 11:15am
Caloocan draws first blood vs Ilagan Isabela in MPBL North playoffs
Kymani Ladi in action for the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo stormed ahead in the third quarter and bested the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 81-76, on Monday in Game 1 of their North Division quarterfinal playoffs in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Powered by Dom Escobar and Kean Baclaan, Caloocan led as far as 58-35 midway through before cruising past Ilagan Isabela and moving within a win of advancing to the semifinal round of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Baclaan, the prized acquisition from the De La Salle Green Archers, notched 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, and was chosen Best Player over Dom Escobar, recruited from the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who posted 14 points and four assists.

Other Batang Kankaloo who shone were Kymani Ladi with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists; Jeff Manday with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; and Eric Camson with 10 points.

The Batang Kankaloo, seeded third after the elimination phase, will gun for a two-game sweep of the sixth-ranked Cowboys on Tuesday, October 13, at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Robby Celiz carried the fight for the Cowboys, firing 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, where they outscored the Batang Kankaloo, 25-16, to reduce the gap.

Celiz finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks; followed by Arth Dela Cruz with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Donald Gumaru with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists; and MJ Ayaay with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The game was tight, 27-26, until the Batang Kankaloo bundled 17 points behind Ladi and Manday and never looked back.

The South Division playoffs go to the Quezon Convention Center on Wednesday, with games pitting Cebu against Batangas City at 5 p.m., and Quezon Province and Zamboanga SiKat at 7 p.m. (Pool story)

KYMANI LADI

MPBL
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