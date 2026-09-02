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Fatigued Obiena salvages silver in Germany

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 2, 2026 | 12:50pm
Fatigued Obiena salvages silver in Germany
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena reacts after a failed attempt in the men's pole vault qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan on September 13, 2025.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A weary EJ Obiena overcame struggles and salvaged a silver-medal finish with a 5.75-meter clearance in the Domspringen Wesel Internationales Stabhochsprungmeeting in Germany Wednesday.

“Rough, rough day and tiredness eventually caught up after six competitions in the last 14 days,” said the Asian champion and record-holder from Tondo in Manila.

“Took too many mistakes at the earlier bars and paid the price,” he added.

Frenchman Robin Emig took the gold with a 5.80m, with Obiena trying to snatch it with a 5.85m attempt but failed.

American Cole Walsh snared third with a 5.70m.

That silver wasn’t bad considering that the former World No. 2 had six events since August 17, including two gold medals in the Golden Sand in Miedzyzdroje, Poland and ISTAF Berlin — his ninth title of the year.

In Miedzyzdroje, Obiena posted his season-best 5.91m, or a few rungs off his career-high 6.0m he registered two years ago.

During that scintillating stretch, Obiena punched a ticket to the World Championship after a 5.90m in a fifth-place finish in a Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.

EJ OBIENA

ERNEST JOHN OBIÂ­ENA

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