Going back to Hong Kong? Here are 5 non-touristy things you can do

Thinking of a quick escape? Don’t count Hong Kong out yet just because you’ve been there before.

If you’ve already explored Hong Kong's top attractions like Victoria Peak and Hong Kong Disneyland and want to rediscover the city at a slower, gentler pace this time around, you’d be happy to know there’s still plenty to see, do, and enjoy.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board's "Only in Hong Kong" campaign captures a city where every street is a passing parade, and every corner offers something new to discover. Look beyond the iconic skyline to uncover creative hotspots, cosy cafés, lively night markets, tranquil trails and laid-back islands—with plenty of room for spontaneous adventures on your next visit.

Here are five non-touristy ways to experience Hong Kong on your upcoming trip.

Go artsy at PoHo and Sheung-Wan

PoHo (Po Hing Fong and Tai Ping Shan), which you can find above the central business district, has an easygoing energy you’d love. It’s away from heavy traffic and tour buses, so you can fully enjoy its indie coffee roasters, vintage clothing boutiques, contemporary art galleries, and craft bakeries as you stroll through the neighborhood.

Ease into your day with a walk starting from ARTLANE in Sai Ying Pun to admire large-scale street murals by local and international artists, then head toward Sheung Wan. Bond with the locals as you sip pour-over coffee outside and enjoy the relaxed vibe coming from historic temples nearby.

Score vintage finds and munch on local eats in Yau Ma Tei

If you went to the popular Ladies’ Market on your first visit, you might want to check out Yau Ma Tei in Kowloon when you return, as it gives you a rich look into Hong Kong's culture.



In its side alleys, you’ll find boutiques and antiques from jade to vintage watches and trinkets. You shouldn’t skip the Yau Ma Tei Fruit Market, which has been around since 1913. Take in its historic brick architecture and look through its hundreds of fruit stalls to experience its old-school charm.



In the mood for an arthouse film? Catch one at Broadway Cinematheque, which screens a myriad of independent films from around the world.

When you get hungry, ditch the usual tourist dining spots and check out the open-air food bazaars for some good claypot rice, stir-fried seafood, and other mouthwatering eats.

Go on a scenic hike to see Thousand Island Lake

Want to go on an adventure? Here’s a great spot that lets you move beyond the famous Dragon’s Back and Lion Rock: The Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, known as the Thousand Island Lake.

This scenic place is situated inside Tai Lam Country Park, boasting a reservoir with small, forested hills and calm waters.

Here, you’ll find yourself in awe of sweet gum trees, especially in late autumn, when their leaves turn vibrant amber.

Catch sunset and harbor views at Kennedy Town

Kennedy Town is perfect for travellers who love people-watching.

Grab some iced coffee or craft beer from a nearby cafe, chill by the harbor wall, and just let time slow down as you watch people pass by and cargo ships and ferries cross the water during sunset.

There are also authentic dim sum places and modern bistros here that you can check out for dinner.

Go island hopping

Want to see more of Hong Kong's beauty? Hop on a ferry ride from Central Pier to Cheung Chau Island known for its delicious seafood and relaxed atmosphere, thanks to its car-free environment.

As you make your way through the island, go on a street food crawl and dig into some comfort food like giant mango mochi, giant fish balls, and egg waffles.

There’s also the Mini Great Wall, an easy stone coastal trail lined with unique rock formations overlooking the sea. The most interesting thing about this is that it looks very much like the iconic Chinese landmark.

For a more laid-back way to explore the island, you can rent a bicycle near the ferry pier and spend some time in quieter spots like Tung Wan Beach and Pak Tai Temple before you go.

The best way to experience a city is to go beyond the spots you’ve already seen and visited. On your next Hong Kong trip, make it a point to slow down and just let it surprise you.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board's "Only in Hong Kong" campaign invites tourists to see what the city can offer beyond its usual attractions, as every stroll reveals a "spontaneous spectacle"—from bustling alleys to peaceful hiking trails and beyond.

Want to make the most of your stay in Hong Kong with other hidden gems and local recommendations? Find out more at Only in Hong Kong | Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Editor's Note: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines