^

Sports

Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 7:07pm
Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact
The Bakunawa in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact

MANILA - A Philippine mythical creature is set to make its debut in the action-adventure game Genshin Impact.

Revealed during the game's version preview, the Bakunawa, or  the Philippine moon-eating dragon, will be the game's new boss which will appear in the new area of Natlan called the Mare Jivari.

According to the game's lore, Mare Jivari is a "sea of ashes where the wind does not blow"  with a sea of fire and apparently vanished thirty years prior to the events of the game. 

In numerous Philippine Mythology, the Bakunawa is a dragon that devoured the other moons until only one remained, causing darkness and eclipses, as well as other calamities. 

Depending on the legend, it either devoured the previous moons due to their beauty or as an act of vengeance for a loved one (either sister or betrothed). 

Though many different tales surround the Bakunawa, there is a constant element of making noise by banging by striking pots and pans to scare off the creature or have it return the moon.

Prior to the preview, the Bakunawa has been teased throughout the game's lore. Created by Rhinedottir, one of the five sinners of Khaenri'ah, the Bakunawa is an immortal creature able to regrow its limbs when needed.

Besides the Bakunawa, Genshin Impact Version 5.8 will see the game's annual summer event, new character skins for Bennet and Yelan, a new character Ineffa who will feature in the new Archon quest as the game prepares for the release of its major update next month that will bring the game to a new land, Nod Krai.

Genshin Impact's Version 5.8 and new Bakunawa Boss will launch on July 30.

ESPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hurting inside

Hurting inside

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
The verdict was like a stab straight into MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ heart.
Sports
fbtw
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
Sports
fbtw
Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training

Stranded by floods, High Speed Hitters rescued from training

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Not even an unbeaten Premier Volleyball League club like PLDT can withstand Mother Nature.  
Sports
fbtw
Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

Clippers reach one-year deal with star guard Paul: reports

8 hours ago
 Chris Paul, a 40-year-old guard and 12-time NBA All-Star, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu ushers in new era of elite racing

7 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines kicks off a new decade of world-class racing in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu with an even more explosive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

Venus Williams returns with doubles win at DC Open

8 hours ago
Seven-time Grand Slam single champion Venus Williams returned to competitive tennis after a 16-month hiatus on Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s quest for another boxing record did not stop when he came up short in wresting the World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Who&rsquo;s next for Pacman?

Who’s next for Pacman?

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao can pick his next opponent with his eyes blindfolded and still get into a blockbuster fight.
Sports
fbtw
Draw that propels Manny

Draw that propels Manny

By Lito Tacujan | 20 hours ago
It’s a standoff.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

Pacquiao takes sweet time in LA

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao looked every inch a winner the morning after an impressive performance and a controversial draw against Mario...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with