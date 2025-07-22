Philippine mythical creature Bakunawa to make debut in Genshin Impact

MANILA - A Philippine mythical creature is set to make its debut in the action-adventure game Genshin Impact.

Revealed during the game's version preview, the Bakunawa, or the Philippine moon-eating dragon, will be the game's new boss which will appear in the new area of Natlan called the Mare Jivari.

According to the game's lore, Mare Jivari is a "sea of ashes where the wind does not blow" with a sea of fire and apparently vanished thirty years prior to the events of the game.

In numerous Philippine Mythology, the Bakunawa is a dragon that devoured the other moons until only one remained, causing darkness and eclipses, as well as other calamities.

Depending on the legend, it either devoured the previous moons due to their beauty or as an act of vengeance for a loved one (either sister or betrothed).

Though many different tales surround the Bakunawa, there is a constant element of making noise by banging by striking pots and pans to scare off the creature or have it return the moon.

Prior to the preview, the Bakunawa has been teased throughout the game's lore. Created by Rhinedottir, one of the five sinners of Khaenri'ah, the Bakunawa is an immortal creature able to regrow its limbs when needed.

Besides the Bakunawa, Genshin Impact Version 5.8 will see the game's annual summer event, new character skins for Bennet and Yelan, a new character Ineffa who will feature in the new Archon quest as the game prepares for the release of its major update next month that will bring the game to a new land, Nod Krai.

Genshin Impact's Version 5.8 and new Bakunawa Boss will launch on July 30.