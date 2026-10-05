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Sports

FEU's Mangcopa, NU's Pagdulagan stand out in UAAP basketball week

Philstar.com
October 5, 2026 | 12:44pm
FEU's Mangcopa, NU's Pagdulagan stand out in UAAP basketball week
Cielo Pagdulagan (left) and Kirby Mongcopa
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Kirby Mongcopa and Cielo Pagdulagan are only in their second UAAP campaigns, but both are already making every possession count.

The two young stars have quickly established themselves as key figures for Far Eastern University and National University, respectively, with Mongcopa powering the Tamaraws to three straight wins and Pagdulagan making a strong return for the Lady Bulldogs after missing all of Season 88.

Their standout play earned them the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week citations for the period of September 26 to October 4.

Mongcopa has been FEU’s top performer throughout the win streak, leading the Tamaraws in all three victories.

He opened with 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists against UE, followed with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block against defending champion La Salle. He then saved his best scoring night for UP with 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The FEU sophomore earned the nod from scribes covering the college beat over teammate Mo Konateh, Ateneo’s Kieffer Alas and Travis Roberts, Adamson’s Monty Montebon, and NU’s Paul Francisco.

Yet even after helping FEU knock off the last two champion teams in succession, Mongcopa is keeping the Tamaraws grounded.

“Iniisip ko lang na malayo pa ‘yung season at marami pang mangyayari. Kailangan pa naming magtrabaho. Hindi porket nanalo kami ngayon, parang bibitaw na kami kaya trabaho pa kami,” Mongcopa said.

Pagdulagan, meanwhile, is making the most of a return that came a year later than expected.

Now in her third year but only her second UAAP campaign, the Season 87 Rookie of the Year and Finals MVP was forced to skip the entirety of Season 88 due to illness.

She delivered a pair of strong outings to kick off her comeback season, with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists against Adamson, backed by 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal over Ateneo.

After spending the previous season watching her teammates from the sidelines, Pagdulagan returned to the court with a different perspective on what it means to be healthy and available to play.

“Last year po kasi, sobrang nalungkot talaga ako kasi siyempre, hindi ako makakalaro. Mahirap manood lang habang nakikita mo ‘yung mga teammates mo na lumalaban sa court,” Pagdulagan said.

“Learnings lang talaga ay huwag mong pababayaan ‘yung sarili mo and if need ng rest talaga, kailangan mag-rest. Happy ako kasi siyempre, healthy na ako and thank God na fit to play na ako.”

Pagdulagan is the first women’s basketball recipient of the weekly nod in Season 89, beating out NU teammate Marga Villanueva, UST’s Karylle Sierba and Brigette Santos, FEU’s Victoria Pasilang and Amyah Espanol, and Ateneo’s Kacey Dela Rosa.

Both will be back in action on October 10 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with Pagdulagan and NU facing UST in a rematch of the women’s basketball Finals matchup of the past four seasons, while Mongcopa and FEU take on a surging Ateneo side in the men’s tournament for provisional lead in the standings. (CPC Pool story)

CIELO PAGDULAGAN

KIRBY MONGCOPA

UAAP

UAAP BASKETBALL

UAAP PLAYER OF THE WEEK

UAAP PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

UAAP SEASON 89
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