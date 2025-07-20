Pacquiao, Barrios open to rematch

Mario Barrios (left) and Manny Pacquiao ended their title fight with both hands raised -- but neither was a winner.

LAS VEGAS, United States — In boxing, a fight that ends up in a draw naturally warrants a sequel.

That, it appears, is where both Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios are headed.

After the two protagonists battled to a draw Saturday, July 19, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Saturday Manila time) — to the disappointment of both camps and their fans — they expressed willingness to figure in a rematch.

"I'll do the rematch. Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. I'd love to do it again,” said Barrios, who escaped with his World Boxing Council welterweight belt after his fight with Pacquiao was declared a draw.

Although the younger Barrios was the winner in the eyes of one judge who turned in a 115-113 scorecard in his favor, the two other judges had it even at 114-114.

Both Pacquiao and Barrios, however, each claimed they had just done enough to win.

"I didn't think the fight was getting away from me, but I knew I had to step it up to solidify a win,” said the 30-year-old, six-feet-tall Mexican-American, who paired his height and reach advantages with an effective jab that kept Pacquiao at bay for some moments in their fight.

Pacquiao, however, impressed with his aggression, often uncorked combinations, some of which penetrated Barrios’ high guard.

"I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. He was very tough,” said the Filipino icon, whose performance was stellar enough for a 46-year-old fighter coming off a four-year break.

“Of course I'd like a rematch,” Pacquiao said.

His longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, offered his full backing.

“Right away,” Roach said at the post-fight presser.