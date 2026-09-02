^

Sports

Eala back in Big Apple, hungrier than ever

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 2, 2026 | 12:00am
Eala back in Big Apple, hungrier than ever
Alex Eala
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes turn to the Big Apple as Alex Eala – with an entire nation behind her – marches into the biggest tournament of her young and blooming career.

Better, stronger and fiercer since debuting in New York last year, the Filipina ace opens her US Open bid today against American Mary Stoiana in Round 1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows.

The 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong is the second-largest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, next only to the 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest in the world.

“I’ve experienced so much growth since playing here in the past,” Eala said. “It’s just excitement all over. I’m very excited to be back.”

Eala, then World No. 75, marked her main-draw debut last year with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(13-11) stunner over then-World No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark.

She returns a different player. After seven Top-10 wins, a maiden WTA title in Washington, and a Round-of-16 run at Wimbledon – the deepest ever for a Filipino in a major – the 21-year-old is now World No. 18 and seeded No. 17, the highest Grand Slam seeding in Philippine tennis history.

The Filipino crowd is already making an impact. According to ticket tracker data, get-in prices for her session at Armstrong doubled from $200 to $400 after her court assignment was announced.

“We knew it had to be in a major stadium. I’ve monitored some of the secondary pricing and that session is blowing up. It’s just amazing to see,” said tournament director Eric Butorac. “I can’t wait to have her out there and see all the Filipino crowd behind her. It’s gonna be really special.”

In her way is No. 122 Stoiana, a former NCAA MVP from Texas A&M who won three qualifying matches to reach her first Slam main draw.

A win would set up a Round 2 clash with No. 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine or No. 425 Reese Brantmeier of the US, with No. 14 Iva Jovic and No. 4 Coco Gauff of the US, No. 5 Mirra Andreeva of Russia, and No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lurking in the same half.

ALEX EALA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davison fires 30 as PLDT wins opener

Davison fires 30 as PLDT wins opener

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters knew a team from an Asian volleyball power like Thailand, which recently clinched a historic Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Better and stronger Eala, Filipino fans ready to take Big Apple by storm

Better and stronger Eala, Filipino fans ready to take Big Apple by storm

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
All roads lead to the Big Apple as Alex Eala — with an entire nation rallying behind her — marches into the biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Cone quickly shifts focus to Gilas' Asian Games build-up

Cone quickly shifts focus to Gilas' Asian Games build-up

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
With little to no rest, Tim Cone plunges into action for another noble goal as Gilas Pilipinas flies to South Korea to rev...
Sports
fbtw
US Open puts Eala on second biggest stadium as ticket prices soar

US Open puts Eala on second biggest stadium as ticket prices soar

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Welcome to the Alex Eala mania.
Sports
fbtw
Arana replaces Tamayo in Gilas 12 vs Iran

Arana replaces Tamayo in Gilas 12 vs Iran

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
Justin Arana is set to make his Gilas Pilipinas debut against Iran.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Messi retires from international football

Messi retires from international football

5 hours ago
Lionel Messi said on Monday he was retiring from international football after leading Argentina to a second successive World...
Sports
fbtw
Still not out of woods

Still not out of woods

By Joaquin M. Henson | 5 hours ago
Despite sweeping its two assignments in the recent fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window, Gilas is still not out of...
Sports
fbtw
Building her empire: Alex Eala shares parents' valuable money tips, life lessons

Building her empire: Alex Eala shares parents' valuable money tips, life lessons

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Alex Eala credits her team and trustworthy people for managing the business side of her sport.
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio chases breakthrough win in China Tour

Avaricio chases breakthrough win in China Tour

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio goes into battle as the lone Filipina in the Straits Cup Ladies Classic, hoping to turn another international...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with