Eala back in Big Apple, hungrier than ever

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes turn to the Big Apple as Alex Eala – with an entire nation behind her – marches into the biggest tournament of her young and blooming career.

Better, stronger and fiercer since debuting in New York last year, the Filipina ace opens her US Open bid today against American Mary Stoiana in Round 1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows.

The 14,000-seat Louis Armstrong is the second-largest court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, next only to the 23,771-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest in the world.

“I’ve experienced so much growth since playing here in the past,” Eala said. “It’s just excitement all over. I’m very excited to be back.”

Eala, then World No. 75, marked her main-draw debut last year with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(13-11) stunner over then-World No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark.

She returns a different player. After seven Top-10 wins, a maiden WTA title in Washington, and a Round-of-16 run at Wimbledon – the deepest ever for a Filipino in a major – the 21-year-old is now World No. 18 and seeded No. 17, the highest Grand Slam seeding in Philippine tennis history.

The Filipino crowd is already making an impact. According to ticket tracker data, get-in prices for her session at Armstrong doubled from $200 to $400 after her court assignment was announced.

“We knew it had to be in a major stadium. I’ve monitored some of the secondary pricing and that session is blowing up. It’s just amazing to see,” said tournament director Eric Butorac. “I can’t wait to have her out there and see all the Filipino crowd behind her. It’s gonna be really special.”

In her way is No. 122 Stoiana, a former NCAA MVP from Texas A&M who won three qualifying matches to reach her first Slam main draw.

A win would set up a Round 2 clash with No. 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine or No. 425 Reese Brantmeier of the US, with No. 14 Iva Jovic and No. 4 Coco Gauff of the US, No. 5 Mirra Andreeva of Russia, and No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lurking in the same half.