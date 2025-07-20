^

Pacquiao, Barrios fight to majority draw

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 12:27pm
Manny Pacquiao hits Mario Barrios in the seventh round of their WBC welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was declared a majority draw and Barrios retained his title.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

(UPDATED 12:40 P.M.) LAS VEGAS, United States — There is no triumphant return. Neither is there a dominant title defense.

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios fought to a majority draw Saturday (Sunday Manila time) in their 12-round title fight here at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

One judge had it 115-113 for Barrios, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, while the two others both had it 114-114.

"I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. He (Barrios) was very tough," said the 46-year-old Pacquiao, who managed to turn back the hands of time with his aggression and footwork.

"I had to find a way to finish the fight better but my opponent is so tough. He threw a lot of good combinations and had defense. It was a tough fight," he added. 

But the younger and taller Barrios, with a sharp jab as his primary weapon, was a tough customer. He was able to keep Pacquiao at bay for many times throughout the bout.

"The plan was to press him and try to make him feel old. But he's still got good legs,” said the Mexican-American, who retained the World Boxing Council welterweight title in the process. 

Despite Barrios’ effective jabbing, Pacquiao still found a way to penetrate his foe’s guard, throwing combinations to the body followed by left straights to the head.

"I was more tactical in this fight than my last time fighting. I needed to be more active and throw more punches, because that's my style,” said Pacquiao in his return from a four-year hiatus.

The 13,107-strong crowd was treated to an action-filled bout that pitted Barrios’ effective jab against Pacquiao’s determination, which the returning Filipino icon manifested with combinations and overall aggression.

But neither offense was enough to lead the judges to pick a clear winner.

Barrios, who interestingly also had the same majority-draw result in his last against Abel Ramos, expressed his willingness to run things back with Pacquiao.

"I'll do the rematch. Absolutely. This was huge for boxing. I'd love to do it again,” he said.

Pacquiao, for his part, indicated that he’s here to stay this time.

"I need to continue my training for longer going into a championship fight. Because of the election I started late, but it's okay. Of course I'd like a rematch. I want to leave a legacy and make the Filipino people proud."

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
