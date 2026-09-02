Lessons from Ateneoâ€™s loss to UST and the Pinoyliga stint

Lessons from Ateneo’s loss to UST and the Pinoyliga stint

Can Ateneo compete? Yes. Can they pull off a win in the UAAP? Now, that remains to be seen.

MANILA, Philippines — The game between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the UST Growling Tigers in the semifinals of the Pinoyliga Cup was billed as a stern test for Ateneo. And it was.

First and foremost, congratulations to UST. They faced down the pressure and hit their shots when they needed to en route to a 76-68 victory.

In spite of the loss, I thought Ateneo passed a test.

When it looked like UST was going to blow them out in the first period, they came roaring back. When they took the lead, 19-18 on a triple by Andrew Bongo, the noise was deafening.

UST raced to another lead but eventually, it was overhauled. They had their chances to put UST away but descended into a series of terrible errors and misfires.

And Pido Jarencio’s Growling Tigers hit their shots when they needed to.

Let’s put it in perspective too. This really isn’t the UST team that finished third last UAAP Season 88. They lost Kyle Paranada, Nic Cabañero, Forthsky Padrigao and Echo Laure.

Yes, they still have Collins Akowe, Mark Lemit, Koji Buenaflor and Amiel Acido. Landyn Jumawan, Kirk Cañete and Mur Alao will be huge for them this coming UAAP Season. They made it to the quarterfinals of the Filoil Preseason Cup where they lost by a whisker to Letran, 103-102.

They are a well-coached team led by former UST icon Pido Jarencio, who is in his second go-around coaching his alma mater. They have good pedigree in that coaching staff, with Juno Sauler having won a UAAP title and Peter Martin (an ex-Blue Eaglet) having quite a resume in the pro coaching ranks.

Yes, UST is a pretty good basketball team.

Now, second, I don’t feel bad for Ateneo.

Yes, it would be nice to go to the finals and win it all. Somehow, that is too much of a fairy tale.

This loss is going to be a bigger teacher for the team as opposed to them winning. I know how that sounds, but bear with me.

Here are things they need to do better.

The need to execute better

I am not a fan of small backcourts. But this is what the Blue Eagles have. And yet, having said that, Ian Espinosa has done a remarkable job running that offense.

Jared Bahay, on the other hand, has to do a lot better. The team struggles when he is on the floor. I am fine when he takes his shots in the flow of the game but not when he looks for it. A good start is what he needs because he settles down later on in the game. But games can be lost in the early goings when one stares at a huge deficit. More on this later.

Still… I like the fact that Ateneo had more assists than UST, 15-10.

They need to be less tentative

When you’re in the lane and close enough, do not hesitate. EJ Kapihe and Sultan Baruwa can be tentative when they have the ball. They take a little bit longer for their set up when they go stronger to the basket. In my opinion, they will be difficult to match up with if they can chop off that tentativeness.

It isn’t just them — when some others were open, they still drove in or passed the ball. That was my concern in recent years when they eschewed a higher percentage shot for a three.

It can be said that it was a bad game for the talented Grayson Rogers. He has the talent. It is just learning from this.

When you are not a threat with the ball, opponents will double team those who are the designated scorers.

But that is just a little more fine tuning. I like that they attack the basket more.

To make good on those halftime adjustments

When UST looked like it was going to blow out Ateneo in the early goings, it got better with the second unit. I am really liking how Shawn Tuano, Andrew Bongo and Espinosa are working together.

They had UST on the ropes late in the third period. Granted, there is a lot of basketball to be played. But they did not build on the lead as UST tied it, and late in the game, they hit their shots.

Had Travis Roberts and Rogers made more of their shots; it could have been a different ballgame.

On Sultan Baruwa being called for three fouls in the first quarter

Under Norman Black and Tab Baldwin, when a player chalks up his second foul in the first quarter, he goes to the bench and doesn’t return probably until the third.

However, Sultan Baruwa stayed in the game and picked up three. He got his fourth foul in the third and fouled out by the fourth.

Pulling out a player is conventional wisdom. Was it right or wrong?

It depends on your philosophy.

Have I seen Louie Alas do this before? Definitely. He isn’t the only coach to have done that by the way.

Yes, as awkward as Baruwa is (I think he is getting better the more he soaks up the experiences), he can still be intimidating on defense. Am just not a fan of his extra motions that get him in foul trouble.

EJ Kapihe did his best and so did JM Leal against Akowe. If it were one-on-one they would be in trouble, but the double teams helped. They really have to do a better job of denying that entry pass to that big Nigerian.

Someone commented to me that under Tab, they would have moved that ball around more to find a better shot when some just went to gun.

I think there were a few selfish moments. A bad shot is only a bad shot when one misses. When it swishes, one looks like a genius.

Can Ateneo compete? Yes.

They went 3-1 in Pinoyliga. Not bad considering the time lost in terms of preparation.

Can they pull off a win in the UAAP?

Now, that remains to be seen.