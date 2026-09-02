Quiban back in Philippine Golf Tour, eyes ICTSI Summit Point win

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban makes his eagerly awaited return to the Philippine Golf Tour next week, beefing up an already stellar field bracing for a fierce showdown in the ICTSI Summit Point Championship unfolding September 8 at Summit Point Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

With a break in the regional tours giving him an opening, Quiban has opted to return to the PGT for the P2.5-million championship — not merely to add star power to the talent-laden cast, but with his sights firmly set on another victory.

He made a spectacular start to his PGT campaign this year, ruling the season-opening ICTSI Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan City last March in dramatic fashion. He drained an eagle on the final hole to edge Korean Taewon Ha by one stroke, capping a memorable week highlighted by a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round.

Quiban then shifted his focus to the regional circuits, where results have not always gone his way. But the stretch of competition has provided valuable opportunities to fine-tune his game, and he is hoping to bring the benefits of that experience to Summit Point.

His return, however, will hardly make the task any easier.

A crack field of established champions, rising young guns and foreign aces is also set to battle for the fifth leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized circuit, guaranteeing four days of high-level action at a venue making its return to the PGT calendar.

Summit Point last hosted the tour in 2017, when it staged the ICTSI Players Championship. Its return is expected to provide a stern test, adding another dimension to what promises to be a wide-open title chase.

Caliraya Springs leg winner and reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que is primed for another shot at the crown, with multi-titled campaigners Keanu Jahns, Tony Lascuña, Reymon Jaraula, Guido van der Valk and Zanieboy Gialon also in the mix.

Leading the charge of the younger generation are Sean Ramos, Aidric Chan, Russell Bautista, Jeffren Lumbo, Kristoffer Arevalo and Fil-Am Ivan Yabut.

The foreign contingent is headed by Ha, who came within a stroke of Quiban in the Lakewood finale, along with fellow Koreans Kim Tae Soo, Jisung Cheon and Lee Song. Japanese players Kashihara Hirotaka, Sena Shiraishi and Nagata Masaki are also listed in the early field.

Other players expected to contend are Fidel Concepcion, Michael Bibat, Ryan Monsalve, Gab Manotoc, Nilo Salahog, Gerald Rosales, James Ryan Lam, Rico Depilo, Jerson Balasabas, Ivan Monsalve, Ira Alido, Jonas Magcalayo and Jay Bayron.

The Summit Point battle comes after a two-month pause in the PGT calendar, with the last two legs held in July.

The extended break should leave the rest of the field both rested and hungry, with the pros given ample time to sharpen their games and prepare for the second half of the season. Several players also saw action in overseas tournaments during the hiatus, providing them with additional competition and another opportunity to test and refine their games.

The event likewise features the accompanying 54-hole, P1-million Ladies PGT, adding further interest to a busy week of championship golf. (Pool story)