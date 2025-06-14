Oftana, Tropang 5G embrace more challenging path in quarterfinals

TNT Tropang 5G's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense of the Magnolia Hotshots during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Friday.

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite missing out on a coveted twice-to-beat advantage, the TNT Tropang 5G are not crying over spilled milk.

TNT kissed its twice-to-beat hopes goodbye after falling against the Magnolia Hotshots, 88-83, Friday evening.

They finished the elimination round with a 6-5 win-loss record, and will have a twice-to-win disadvantage to make it to the semifinals.

After the game, Tropang 5G’s Calvin Oftana said that they are focusing on what is in front of them.

“Ganun talaga. Mas aggressive sila, and ang dami rin namang chances na pwedeng manalo rin. Nangyari na e,” Oftana told reporters .

“Kung anong nasa harap na lang namin iyon na lang yung gagawin namin. At least nasa quarters pa kami, may chance naman. 'Di pa naman natapos,” he added.

Still, he acknowledged that the uphill path will be difficult to overcome.

“Mahirap. Talagang mahirap. Gaya nga ng sinabi sa huddle namin ano man ang mangyari wag natin isipin yung bukas, tingnan natin kung anong meron ngayon,” he said.

“Ngayon nga talo na kami pero ganun talaga. Ang basketball di naman araw araw Pasko may mga times talaga na ganito. Ayaw rin naman namin mangyari ito pero nangyari na so kung sino man makalaban namin talagang paghahandaan namin,” he added.

Oftana finished with 15 points against Magnolia in 34 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-15 from the floor and had eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

The sweet-shooting forward, who tweaked his ankle earlier in the game, was subbed out of the game with 3:29 remaining and with TNT trailing by 11, 72-83, not coming back despite the team moving to within a single possession down the stretch.

“Natapilok ako kanina, tiniis ko lang, gusto ko maglaro eh. Namaga na siya and medyo masakit na. Siguro pahinga lang tapos rehab sana umabot sa laro sa quarters.”