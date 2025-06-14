^

Oftana, Tropang 5G embrace more challenging path in quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 5:18pm
TNT Tropang 5G's Calvin Oftana (8) shoots over the defense of the Magnolia Hotshots during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Friday.
MANILA, Philippines -- Despite missing out on a coveted twice-to-beat advantage, the TNT Tropang 5G are not crying over spilled milk.

TNT kissed its twice-to-beat hopes goodbye after falling against the Magnolia Hotshots, 88-83, Friday evening.

They finished the elimination round with a 6-5 win-loss record, and will have a twice-to-win disadvantage to make it to the semifinals.

After the game, Tropang 5G’s Calvin Oftana said that they are focusing on what is in front of them.

“Ganun talaga. Mas aggressive sila, and ang dami rin namang chances na pwedeng manalo rin. Nangyari na e,” Oftana told reporters .

“Kung anong nasa harap na lang namin iyon na lang yung gagawin namin. At least nasa quarters pa kami, may chance naman. 'Di pa naman natapos,” he added.

Still, he acknowledged that the uphill path will be difficult to overcome.

“Mahirap. Talagang mahirap. Gaya nga ng sinabi sa huddle namin ano man ang mangyari wag natin isipin yung bukas, tingnan natin kung anong meron ngayon,” he said.

“Ngayon nga talo na kami pero ganun talaga. Ang basketball di naman araw araw Pasko may mga times talaga na ganito. Ayaw rin naman namin mangyari ito pero nangyari na so kung sino man makalaban namin talagang paghahandaan namin,” he added.

Oftana finished with 15 points against Magnolia in 34 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-15 from the floor and had eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

The sweet-shooting forward, who tweaked his ankle earlier in the game, was subbed out of the game with 3:29 remaining and with TNT trailing by 11, 72-83, not coming back despite the team moving to within a single possession down the stretch.

“Natapilok ako kanina, tiniis ko lang, gusto ko maglaro eh. Namaga na siya and medyo masakit na. Siguro pahinga lang tapos rehab sana umabot sa laro sa quarters.”

Thunder roar back to tie NBA Finals series vs Pacers 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
All knotted up.
Another bitter loss for Eala

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Top-seeded Alex Eala ran out of gas in the clutch against a seasoned foe in Rebecca Marino of Canada, 6-1, 0-6, 6-7 (4-7),...
Arise Sir David! Football legend Beckham knighted

7 hours ago

7 hours ago
Former England football captain and global fashion icon David Beckham was knighted on Friday (Saturday, Manila time) for his...
Building confidence

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippine men’s volleyball team went into the Alas Invitationals using one guiding principle – gain progress,...
Eala sweeps foe to begin Lexus Ilkley Open campaign

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
After a string of first-round losses in singles’ competition, Alex Eala started off the grass season with a win at the...
Latest
Alas Pilipinas soars 10 spots in world women's volleyball rankings

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
 Up, up and away.
Pacers vow to 'circle the wagons' after Thunder loss

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said his team will need to "circle the wagons" to resurrect their NBA Finals...
Paper Rex sweeps US top seed to open Valorant Masters playoffs

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Paper Rex made a statement in the Valorant Masters Toronto with a 2-0 sweep over the reigning VCT Americas champion G2 Esports,...
PPS-NTC launches landmark tennis coaching program

5 hours ago

5 hours ago
In its continuing mission to elevate Philippine tennis on all fronts, the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships (PPS-NTC)...
