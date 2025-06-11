^

MPBL: Concepcion stars as Pampanga squeaks past Rizal

Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 10:00am
Archie Concepcion was clutch for Pampanga against Rizal.
MANILA, Philippines — Archie Concepcion bunched seven points in the homestretch to push Pampanga past Rizal, 74-71, on Tuesday and regain traction in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers were threatening at 65-68, when Concepcion struck, drilling in an alley-oop triple, two free throws and a layup against two charities by Samboy De Leon to pad the Giant Lanterns' lead to 72-67 with 1:42 seconds.

De Leon converted two more freebies, but Jeepy Faundo sealed Pampanga's 11th win against four losses in the elimination round of the 30-team tournament with two free throws in the last 3.9 seconds.

Concepcion clinched Best Player honors with 22 points, laced by four triples, and three rebounds over Larry Muyang with 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Raymond Binuya tallied eight points, four rebounds and five assists; Faundo six points, nine rebounds and three blocks; and Jhaymo Eguilos six points plus seven rebounds for Pampanga, which recovered from a 74-82 beating it suffered against Nueva Ecija at the same venue on June 6.

Rizal fell to 9-6 despite De Leon's 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Eric Camson's 18 points plus eight rebounds.

The Pasay Voyagers returned to orbit with an 81-66 thrashing of the Valenzuela City Magic earlier.

Ruling the boards, 70-42, the Voyagers surged ahead by 20 points (39-19) and were never headed to recover from a two-game slide and improve to 9-7 in the race for playoff berths.

Cyrus Tabi presided over the Voyagers' assault with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; followed by Felipe Chavez with 12 points, five rbeounds and two assist; Jopet Soriano with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three assists; and Jasper Salenga with 10 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Valenzuela stumbled to 2-11 as only Jan Formento with 26 points, five assists and two rebounds; and JR Alabanza with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals found their range.

The Bulacan Kuyas pounced on the poor-shooting Bacolod Tubo Slashers to prevail, 69-63, in the opener.

Drilling in 8-of-17 triple attempts, the Kuyas led the Tubo Slashers, who could only make 4-of-22 attempts, for 33 minutes and 46 seconds and improved to 2-14.

John Rey Sumido posted 22 points, spiked by four triples, and five rebounds; while Joseph Celso notched 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Bulacan, which dropped 13 straight before winning two of its last three.

They were supported by Joseph Mark Marquez with seven points and four rebounds; Jebb Bulawan with six points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks; and Gino Jumao-as with six points, five rebounds and four assists.

Bacolod, further hounded by a 9-of-22 performance from the charity line, trailed by as many as 46-59 and dropped to 2-12.

The Tubo Slashers, composed mainly of homegrown talents, got 15 points, three assists and two rebounds from Mark Rey Dubouzet; 14 points, four rebounds and three steals from Chester Saldua; and 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals from Jaycee Sam Adjei.

The MPBL returns to the Alonte Sports Arena on Wednesday with games pitting Mindoro against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Pasig against Basilan at 6 p.m., and host Binan against Davao at 8 p.m.

