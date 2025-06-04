MPBL: GenSan trounces Rizal; Binan, Davao win

MANILA, Philippines — The General Santos Warriors repelled the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers' final rally and prevailed, 96-89, on Tuesday in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

With Rizal erasing a 16-point deficit and closing in twice, 79-84, and 86-90, GenSan got the boost from Val Acuna, Joel Lee Yu and Nico Elorde to tally its eighth victory against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Binan Tatak Gel followed suit with a 92-73 drubbing of Paranaque in the nightcap.

Powered by Jaymar Gimpayan's 17 points and 16 rebounds and 11 points each from Ryan Isaac Sual and Kenny Roger Rocacurva, the Lagunenses led as far as 63-40 before cruising to a 9-3 slate.

Pamboy Raymundo provided support with nine points, five rebounds and five assists; and so did Joseph Penaredondo with nine points, three rebounds and three assists.

Paranaque absorbed its eighth straight defeat and is near the cellar at 1-11 as only James Mangahas and Kevin Buenaflor hit the target with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Acuna drilled in three of his six triples in the fourth quarter and finished with 21 points to clinch Best Player honors over Elorde, who posted 16 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Yu, who notched 10 points and three assists.

Larry Rodriguez also struck for GenSan with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Rizal fell to 9-5 despite Eric Camson's output of 29 points — highlighted by 20 in the fourth quarter — 12 rebounds and two assists.

The Golden Coolers drew 17 points, five rebounds and two assists from Samboy De Leon; 15 points plus three rebounds from Alwyn Alday; and Keanu Caballero with 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.

The Davao Occidental Tigers bared their fangs in the fourth quarter and subdued the Bulacan Kuyas, 74-62, in the opener of the triple-header.

Barely ahead, 48-46, Davao relied on Reymart Escobido, Jeff Comia and Keith Agovida to turn the tide against the Kuyas, who took control midway through the third quarter, 44-38.

Escobido notched nine points, Comia six and Agovida four as they outscored the Kuyas, who pooled 16 points in that span, and powered the Tigers to 4-11.

The 5-foot-11 Comia, formerly of New Era University, wound up with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists to clinch Best Player honors over Escobido, a former San Sebastian Stag, with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists; and Agovida, a former Jose Rizal University Heavy Bomber, with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Joseph Terso supported them with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

With Arboleda helping Agovida underneath with nine rebounds, Davao controlled the boards, 48-35, and exploited this to pour 42 points in the paint against Bulacan's 14.

Bulacan slid to 1-14 despite Joseph Marquez's 26-point, laced by seven triples, six-rebound, three-assist effort; and John Rey Sumido's 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The MPBL resumes on Thursday with another triple-bill at the Cuneta Astrodome pitting Sarangani against Cebu at 4 p.m., Basilan against Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Pasay against Bataan at 8 p.m.