Chambers insists Veejay Pre wants to stay with FEU

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University head coach Sean Chambers is hoping that decision-makers are putting the best interests of young Tamaraw Veejay Pre above anything else.

Chambers' remark comes with Pre being in the middle of a supposed tug-of-war between staying at FEU or leaving for another school.

The 19-year-old forward, this season’s top rookie, reportedly wants to stay in Morayta, but his family is allegedly pushing for him to leave the school.

At the sidelines of the 2025 SBP National Congress on Friday, Chambers, who is also an assistant coach for Gilas Pilipinas, said that he is concerned with the well-being of Pre.

“Right now, there's a lot of adults making decisions. Veejay's heart and soul and desire is to remain with FEU,” Chambers said.

“We know this, but like I say, he doesn't want to disappoint anyone. He has such a gentle heart. He has a kind spirit. He doesn't want to disappoint his friends, the school, the university. And then on the other side, he does not want to disappoint his family,” he added.

Pre had a stellar rookie year for the Tamaraws. He averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 elimination games. He led FEU to a 5-9 record, which came up just short of a Final Four berth.

Chambers added that Pre bared to him multiple times his desire to stay for the green and gold, and it looks like that has not changed.

“He's told me many times how much he not only loves his team, how much he loves me as a coach and how much I've done for him as a player in this past year, and his desire to stay with FEU.”

And, as things are currently standing, Pre is still their King Tamaraw.

“He’s our guy,” said Chambers.

Chambers previously voiced optimism on FEU’s future moving forward, and that the team is “working hard” for next season.