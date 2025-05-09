^

Sports

Chambers insists Veejay Pre wants to stay with FEU

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 5:52pm
Chambers insists Veejay Pre wants to stay with FEU
FEU head coach Sean Chambers and player Veejay Pre (51) talk during their UAAP Season 87.men's basketball action.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University head coach Sean Chambers is hoping that decision-makers are putting the best interests of young Tamaraw Veejay Pre above anything else.

Chambers' remark comes with Pre being in the middle of a supposed tug-of-war between staying at FEU or leaving for another school.

The 19-year-old forward, this season’s top rookie, reportedly wants to stay in Morayta, but his family is allegedly pushing for him to leave the school.

At the sidelines of the 2025 SBP National Congress on Friday, Chambers, who is also an assistant coach for Gilas Pilipinas, said that he is concerned with the well-being of Pre.

“Right now, there's a lot of adults making decisions. Veejay's heart and soul and desire is to remain with FEU,” Chambers said.

“We know this, but like I say, he doesn't want to disappoint anyone. He has such a gentle heart. He has a kind spirit. He doesn't want to disappoint his friends, the school, the university. And then on the other side, he does not want to disappoint his family,” he added.

Pre had a stellar rookie year for the Tamaraws. He averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 elimination games. He led FEU to a 5-9 record, which came up just short of a Final Four berth.

Chambers added that Pre bared to him multiple times his desire to stay for the green and gold, and it looks like that has not changed.

“He's told me many times how much he not only loves his team, how much he loves me as a coach and how much I've done for him as a player in this past year, and his desire to stay with FEU.”

And, as things are currently standing, Pre is still their King Tamaraw.

“He’s our guy,” said Chambers.

Chambers previously voiced optimism on FEU’s future moving forward, and that the team is “working hard” for next season.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

SEAN CHAMBERS

UAAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
With a quick exit in the Italian Open singles, Alex Eala shifts focus on doubles in partnership with Coco Gauff of the United...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

9 hours ago
Iconic Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement at age 46 to fight Mario Barrios for his WBC...
Sports
fbtw
'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

8 hours ago
The NBA champions Boston Celtics are in unfamiliar territory, heading to New York down 2-0 after surrendering 20-point leads...
Sports
fbtw

Is Boston doomed?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The defending champion Boston Celtics are in a deep hole in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, losing two straight home games to New York with the daunting task of overcoming tough odds to survive the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau&rsquo;s captivating thousand-km run

Ultramarathoner Natalie Dau’s captivating thousand-km run

By Anthony Suntay | 7 hours ago
Ultramarathon runner and Guinness World Record holder Natalie Dau set another record and traveled 1,000km across the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey stalls after hot start as Hughes pulls ahead at Myrtle Beach

Hoey stalls after hot start as Hughes pulls ahead at Myrtle Beach

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rico Hoey flashed brilliance early but couldn’t maintain momentum in the opening round of the ONEFlight Myrtle Beach...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

6 hours ago
San Juan escaped Pasay, 75-74, in Thursday's nightcap to keep step with first game-winner Nueva Ecija in the Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

University of Batangas trounces PWU to rule UCAL-PGFLEX 3x3 tourney

6 hours ago
University of Batangas gained the respect it has long worked on by outlasting Philippine Women’s University, 21-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

Pagdanganan grinds out 70, but Saso falters; Thitikul takes charge

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan weathered a rough finish to salvage a two-under-par 70, while Yuka Saso endured a nightmare round, limping...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with