^

Sports

San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 1:16pm
San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL
Michael Calisaan wound up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists for San Juan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan escaped Pasay, 75-74, in Thursday's nightcap to keep step with first game-winner Nueva Ecija in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Orlan Wamar drove in, drew defenders, and fed Dexter Maiquez for the game-clincher in the last 4.4 seconds as the San Juan Knights extended their hot streak to nine in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Meanwile, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards trampled the Bulacan Kuyas, 98-90, to post victory No. 10 and stay ahead of the Knights, who got tested to the hilt by the Pasay Voyagers.

Kraniel Viloria, Wamar and Arvin Gamboa bunched six points to shatter the thriller's last tie, 73-67, with 1:23 left.

The Voyagers, however, countered with a layup by Marc Daniel Sangco, a corner triple by Cyrus Tabi, and a breakaway drive by Salenga off a turnover by Gamboa to seize control, 74-73.

San Juan Coach Alex Angeles called for time with eight seconds left and plotted the play perfectly executed by Wamar and Maiquez to pull the Voyagers down to 7-4 following their first loss after four wins at home.

Michael Calisaan wound up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists; Wamar 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals; Gamboa 11 points, six rebounds and two steals; and Ron Dennison 10 points.

Pasay got 20 points, four assists and three rebounds from Laurenz Victoria; 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Tabi; 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals from Bonifacio; and 10 points plus five rebounds from Sangco.

In the second game, the GenSan Warriors rallied to beat the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 88-79, and level their slate to 5-5.

Trailing by nine points, GenSan, unleashed a 19-6 run fueled by Kyle Tolentino's 12 points, to move ahead, 75-71, with 1 minute and 57 seconds to go.

Gensan's Pedrito Galanza countered with a triple, but Nico Elorde poured nine points in the last minute to doom the Heatwaves to a third straight defeat and a 5-4 slate. 

Tolentino finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists; homegrown Cris Masaglang 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals; Val Acuna 12 points, Elorde 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Val Acuna 12 points, and Anthony Bringas 10 points plus three rebounds.

Nueva Ecija put the outcome beyond doubt after three quarters, 83-38, giving Coach Don Dulay the luxury of fielding all 15 players lined up.

Rice Vanguard Will McAloney tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists; Byron Villarias 17 points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds; Christian Manaytay 15 points, four assists and three rebounds; and John Wilson nine points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The Bulacan Kuyas absorbed their 12th straight despite Gino Jumao-as' 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Joseph Mark Marquez's 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The MPBL returns to the Paco Arena on Friday with games pitting Sarangani against Abra at 4 p.m., Ilagan Isabela against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Manila against Quezon City at 8 p.m.

MICHAEL CALISAAN

MPBL

SAN JUAN KNIGHTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

Eala chases doubles glory with Gauff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
With a quick exit in the Italian Open singles, Alex Eala shifts focus on doubles in partnership with Coco Gauff of the United...
Sports
fbtw

Is Boston doomed?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The defending champion Boston Celtics are in a deep hole in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, losing two straight home games to New York with the daunting task of overcoming tough odds to survive the best-of-seven...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

Report: Pacquiao to come out of retirement, eyes fight vs WBC champ Barrios

4 hours ago
Iconic Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao will end his four-year retirement at age 46 to fight Mario Barrios for his WBC...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

Tropang 5G eye win No. 2 vs Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Monkey off its back, TNT looks to proceed with its grand slam business with much more focus and fire.
Sports
fbtw
Follow strategy and coach, ex-Lady Spikers remind current UAAP Finals-bound squad

Follow strategy and coach, ex-Lady Spikers remind current UAAP Finals-bound squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Sticking to the game plan and listening to head coach Ramil de Jesus will be the keys for the La Salle to bring home the championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

Guce sizzles with 66, trails Popov by 2 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Clariss Guce delivered an impressive five-under-par 66 to stay within striking distance of former LPGA Tour winner Sophia...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves rip Curry-less Warriors to tie NBA playoff series

Timberwolves rip Curry-less Warriors to tie NBA playoff series

3 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves exploited the injury absence of Stephen Curry to defeat the Golden State Warriors, 117-93, and...
Sports
fbtw
A holy home run: Pope Leo is White Sox fan

A holy home run: Pope Leo is White Sox fan

4 hours ago
For decades, long-suffering Chicago White Sox fans grumbled that it would take divine intervention for their baseball team...
Sports
fbtw
'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

'Inexcusable': Celtics vow to learn after back-to-back collapses vs Knicks

4 hours ago
The NBA champions Boston Celtics are in unfamiliar territory, heading to New York down 2-0 after surrendering 20-point leads...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with