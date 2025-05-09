San Juan squeaks past Pasay in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan escaped Pasay, 75-74, in Thursday's nightcap to keep step with first game-winner Nueva Ecija in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

Orlan Wamar drove in, drew defenders, and fed Dexter Maiquez for the game-clincher in the last 4.4 seconds as the San Juan Knights extended their hot streak to nine in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Meanwile, the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards trampled the Bulacan Kuyas, 98-90, to post victory No. 10 and stay ahead of the Knights, who got tested to the hilt by the Pasay Voyagers.

Kraniel Viloria, Wamar and Arvin Gamboa bunched six points to shatter the thriller's last tie, 73-67, with 1:23 left.

The Voyagers, however, countered with a layup by Marc Daniel Sangco, a corner triple by Cyrus Tabi, and a breakaway drive by Salenga off a turnover by Gamboa to seize control, 74-73.

San Juan Coach Alex Angeles called for time with eight seconds left and plotted the play perfectly executed by Wamar and Maiquez to pull the Voyagers down to 7-4 following their first loss after four wins at home.

Michael Calisaan wound up with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists; Wamar 15 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals; Gamboa 11 points, six rebounds and two steals; and Ron Dennison 10 points.

Pasay got 20 points, four assists and three rebounds from Laurenz Victoria; 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Tabi; 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals from Bonifacio; and 10 points plus five rebounds from Sangco.

In the second game, the GenSan Warriors rallied to beat the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 88-79, and level their slate to 5-5.

Trailing by nine points, GenSan, unleashed a 19-6 run fueled by Kyle Tolentino's 12 points, to move ahead, 75-71, with 1 minute and 57 seconds to go.

Gensan's Pedrito Galanza countered with a triple, but Nico Elorde poured nine points in the last minute to doom the Heatwaves to a third straight defeat and a 5-4 slate.

Tolentino finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists; homegrown Cris Masaglang 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals; Val Acuna 12 points, Elorde 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Val Acuna 12 points, and Anthony Bringas 10 points plus three rebounds.

Nueva Ecija put the outcome beyond doubt after three quarters, 83-38, giving Coach Don Dulay the luxury of fielding all 15 players lined up.

Rice Vanguard Will McAloney tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists; Byron Villarias 17 points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds; Christian Manaytay 15 points, four assists and three rebounds; and John Wilson nine points, seven assists and four rebounds.

The Bulacan Kuyas absorbed their 12th straight despite Gino Jumao-as' 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; and Joseph Mark Marquez's 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The MPBL returns to the Paco Arena on Friday with games pitting Sarangani against Abra at 4 p.m., Ilagan Isabela against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and Manila against Quezon City at 8 p.m.