Jayson David breaks out for Gin Kings, drops 25 points in dominant win over Batang Pier

MANILA, Philippines -- Safe to say, Barangay Ginebra’s Jayson David has had a hell of a 48-hour stretch.

On Tuesday, April 29, David was activated by the Gin Kings in lieu of point guard LA Tenorio, who was relegated to the Unrestricted Free Agent list.

And on Wednesday, the 6-foot-3 winger came up big for Ginebra in its 131-106 rout of NorthPort in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

He finished with 25 points on an ultra-efficient 8-of-9 shooting from the field, to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also notched a +- of +25 on 21 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

Ginebra rushed to a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter, taking a 40-24 lead at the end of the opening canto.

This tipped the scales firmly on the side of the Gin Kings, as their hot shooting was just too much to handle.

They saw their lead grew to as much as 34 points, 121-87, in the fourth quarter following a triple by Ralph Cu.

“Well, to me, Jayson has paid the price. I mean, he has done everything that he needed to do. He's a guy that comes to work, really, every day. The players were all talking about the preseason when we came back from the finals. He was the MVP of the preseason,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said after the game.

“We've been wanting to find ways to get him onto the line-up, but because we have a veteran line-up, we don't want to remove any of our veterans. When L.A. had to take a break to focus on his coaching with the junior national team, Junior Gilas, they opened up an avenue for Jason. But this is something we've been wanting to do for quite a while, get Jason into the line-up,” he added.

“It's just been a difficult thing with a talented team like Ginebra. He paid his dues, and he played today like he plays in practice. It wasn't anything actually special. Sorry to say, it wasn't anything special. He does that in practice every day.”

RJ Abarrientos spearheaded Ginebra with 27 points and eight assists to go with three steals. Stephen Holt added 17 points, while Japeth Agular and Troy Rosario chipped in 15 apiece. Jamie Malonzo had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

William Navarro paced NorthPort with 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Sidney Onwubere added 17 points for the Batang Pier, who played without Arvin Tolentino.

Ginebra rose to 2-1 in the season, while NorthPort dropped to 1-3.