^

Sports

Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 5:12pm
Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League
UP's Francis Lopez
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Another Maroon is off to the overseas league to turn professional. 

Former Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez followed the suit of teammate JD Cagulangan after UP’s UAAP championship, taking his act to the Japan B. League as announced by the school Monday. 

“Thank you to the UP Fighting Maroons and the UP Community for the wonderful two years. I will never forget it. UP Fight forever,” said Lopez, who will join the Fighting Eagles Nagoya in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“’Di tayo dapat malungkot dahil nakaka-proud itong gagawin ni Francis. He’s the latest proof that what we do works and our student-athletes give pride to the UP community,” added UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.

Lopez, with still three years of eligibility in the UAAP, played a vital part in UP’s title redemption in UAAP Season 87 behind averages of 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks. 

His dagger trey in Game 3 sealed UP’s 66-62 win over reigning champion La Salle led by Season MVP Kevin Quiambao, who also turned pro in Japan, for its second title in the last four seasons. 

Overall, Lopez is the fifth Maroon to go pro overseas after Finals MVP Cagulangan, Carl Tamayo, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, who are all playing as Asian imports in the Korean Basketball League. 

Without Lopez, UP will lean on holdovers Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano and Jacob Bayla along with former Mythical Five member Rey Remogat, who transferred from UE, for its title defense this Season 88. 

FRANCIS LOPEZ

JAPAN B.LEAGUE

MAROONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title, first major win

Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title, first major win

9 hours ago
Japan’s Mao Saigo birdied the first extra hole to win a five-woman playoff and capture her first major title at...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena ends up at seventh in Wanda Diamond League

Obiena ends up at seventh in Wanda Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
 EJ Obiena had a forgettable run in the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen, finishing seventh in a 10-man field Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Dick Barnett, two-time NBA champ with Knicks, dies at 88

Dick Barnett, two-time NBA champ with Knicks, dies at 88

9 hours ago
Dick Barnett, a Hall of Famer who helped the New York Knicks to their only two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, has died at the...
Sports
fbtw
Thais earn Champs League bronze

Thais earn Champs League bronze

19 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima rose above a height disadvantage with a dazzling display of power and grit, pulling off a hard-fought 25-21,...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk's unification bout against Dubois confirmed for July 19

Usyk's unification bout against Dubois confirmed for July 19

10 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight unification fight against Britain's Daniel Dubois will take place at Wembley on July...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lyceum's Dolorito, SSC-R&rsquo;s Kyle Villamor named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week

Lyceum's Dolorito, SSC-R’s Kyle Villamor named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week

5 hours ago
The two outside hitters from LPU and SSC-R were named the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week for April 22-2...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics push Magic to brink of ouster

Celtics push Magic to brink of ouster

5 hours ago
The defending champions Boston Celtics took a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference series against Orlando after a 107-98 win...
Sports
fbtw
AP Bren bows out of MPL PH Season 15

AP Bren bows out of MPL PH Season 15

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Returning after a two-week break, the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 resumed for its seventh...
Sports
fbtw
Timberwolves rally late to beat Lakers; Knicks edge Pistons amid controversy

Timberwolves rally late to beat Lakers; Knicks edge Pistons amid controversy

10 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored 43 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves outgunned the Los Angeles Lakers down the stretch to win a...
Sports
fbtw
Back-to-Back for Ean

Back-to-Back for Ean

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Ean Cajucom is riding his bike as if flying rocket ship in the outer space of his astronaut dreams.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with