Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines — Another Maroon is off to the overseas league to turn professional.

Former Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez followed the suit of teammate JD Cagulangan after UP’s UAAP championship, taking his act to the Japan B. League as announced by the school Monday.

“Thank you to the UP Fighting Maroons and the UP Community for the wonderful two years. I will never forget it. UP Fight forever,” said Lopez, who will join the Fighting Eagles Nagoya in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“’Di tayo dapat malungkot dahil nakaka-proud itong gagawin ni Francis. He’s the latest proof that what we do works and our student-athletes give pride to the UP community,” added UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development Director Bo Perasol.

Lopez, with still three years of eligibility in the UAAP, played a vital part in UP’s title redemption in UAAP Season 87 behind averages of 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks.

His dagger trey in Game 3 sealed UP’s 66-62 win over reigning champion La Salle led by Season MVP Kevin Quiambao, who also turned pro in Japan, for its second title in the last four seasons.

Overall, Lopez is the fifth Maroon to go pro overseas after Finals MVP Cagulangan, Carl Tamayo, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño, who are all playing as Asian imports in the Korean Basketball League.

Without Lopez, UP will lean on holdovers Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano and Jacob Bayla along with former Mythical Five member Rey Remogat, who transferred from UE, for its title defense this Season 88.