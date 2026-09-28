Manila gains 3x3 hoops spotlight with Red Bull Half Court World Finals

On December 5, national champions from around the world will converge in the capital to battle for the Red Bull Half Court crown, combining high-level street basketball with art and urban culture across two contrasting Manila landmarks.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila is set to take center stage in the global 3-on-3 basketball scene as Red Bull Half Court brings its 2026 World Finals to the Philippines for the first time.

On December 5, national champions from around the world will converge in the capital to battle for the Red Bull Half Court crown, combining high-level street basketball with art and urban culture across two contrasting Manila landmarks.

The group stage will take place at the historic Fort Santiago in Intramuros before the competition moves to Bonifacio Global City (BGC), one of the capital’s most vibrant modern districts, for the finals.

“Manila is built for this format. It’s a city where basketball isn’t just watched, it’s lived. Bringing the World Finals here is about connecting the global 3-on-3 community with a place that truly understands what playground basketball is all about,” said Paul Gudde, Red Bull Half Court Global Sports Director.

The Manila event will also feature several prominent names from the international basketball and dunking communities.

Streetball icon Grayson “The Professor” Boucher and renowned shooting coach Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews will be joined by Polish Red Bull athlete and world-class dunker Piotr “Grabo” Grabowski and Filipino dunking star David “Air David” Carlos, a FIBA 3x3 World Tour Dunk Contest winner and one of the Philippines’ leading dunkers.

Beyond the competition, Red Bull Half Court is also giving Filipino designers, street-art enthusiasts and basketball fans the opportunity to help shape the look of the event through Red Bull Half Court Design My Court.

Participants are invited to create their dream basketball court design, with the winning concept brought to life. Entries will be accepted from September 28 through October 21.

The sixth season of Red Bull Half Court has featured competitions in Egypt, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, Sweden and Ukraine. National champions from 13 countries will ultimately earn the opportunity to compete on the global stage in Manila.

Since its launch in 2021, Red Bull Half Court has staged its World Finals in iconic locations including Rome, Cairo, Belgrade, New York City and Dubai.

This year, the global 3-on-3 tournament adds Manila to that list, bringing the competition to a city where basketball is deeply woven into everyday life.