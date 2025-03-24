^

Sports

Harame Bro cops bronze in PUBG Mobile regional tourney

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 10:12am
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino PUBG Mobile team Harame Bro came up short in its three-peat bid in the PUBG Mobile Challengers League (PMCL)-Southeast Asia as it finished the Spring 2025 edition in third place, behind Myanmar teams Yangon Galacticos and Nexus Vanguard.

Ending the League matches in seventh place, Harame Bro managed to climb to second place on the second day of the grand finals after securing three chicken dinners. But that seemed to have placed a target on their heads as on the last day of the finals, the 2024 PMCL champions found themselves eliminated early in four of the six remaining maps, dropping them to their eventual finish of third place with 136 points, two points shy of a silver finish with Nexus Vanguard securing 138 points, while champion Yangon Galacticos was too far ahead with 232 points.

Fellow Filipino team PlayBook x MisFit (PBMS) found themselves in fourth place after finishing the League matches in 13th place. PBMS started the grand finals with an early chicken dinner in the second map and was consistently finishing in the top half of the pack in the last half of the grand finals to finish the competition with 134 points.

The top Filipino team leading to the grand finals, 214 Esports, which finished the League matches at third place, slipped to sixth place, securing chicken dinners for Maps 8 and 14 but seeing fairly early eliminations in most maps without booking needed points.

The remaining Filipino teams, HYVE International and SIN Esports, though having good runs during the League matches, eventually finished the tournament in seventh and 11th place, respectively, posting mixed performances throughout the grand finals.

