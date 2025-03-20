Cone says Brownlee doubtful for Gin Kings in Game 4

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee is “doubtful” to play for Game 4 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

Cone confirmed this in a Viber message to Philstar.com, as the Gin Kings will try to avoid a 3-1 hole against TNT on Friday.

“Justin is doubtful to play but he hasn't been ruled completely out yet,” he said.

Brownlee sustained an apparent right thumb injury in Game 3 Wednesday when he dove for the loose ball sometime in the third quarter.

Upon standing up, Brownlee grimaced in pain and had to be taken out of the contest.

A few moments later, he went back to the locker room and before the game ended, he was brought to the hospital.

Before leaving the game, Brownlee had 19 points, six assists and four rebounds. Ginebra eventually lost a close one, 87-85, and is now behind 1-2 in the best-of-seven championship series.

Ginebra guard RJ Abarrientos said that while the absence of Brownlee was very apparent in the endgame, it was up to the locals to step up.

“Kailangan naming harapin to, we’re still in the finals. Kahit na locals kami na matitira dito against a dominant team like TNT, wala, kailangan naming akuin or tapusin or kung anong magiging adjustment without JB. Or hopefully, makabalik siya,” Abarrientos said.

Game 4 of the Finals will be on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.