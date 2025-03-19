^

Sports

Flying Titans, Chargers go for kill, semis berths

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 19, 2025 | 4:01pm
Flying Titans, Chargers go for kill, semis berths
Choco Mucho Flying Titans
(PVL Images)

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Galeries Tower

 

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho and Akari shoot for the first two semifinal seats as they battle PLDT and Galeries Tower, respectively, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Flying Titans took the opener of their best-of-three quarter final duel with the High Speed Hitters, 20-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 18-16; while the Chargers likewise prevailed in a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11, both last Saturday and will advance to the round-robin semis with a Game 2 triumph.

A decider, if necessary, is either next Tuesday at the same Pasig venue or next week at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Flying Titans may just use the same combination that helped them mount and complete a comeback from two sets down centered on setter Mars Alba, who checked in in the third set and dished out 16 excellent sets while chipping in three hits.

“We knew we needed to be strong to have a chance to win,” said Alba.

Sisi Rondina will again be the player to watch after dropping 31 points last game.

Ivy Lacsina, for her part, is expected to ride the crest of her 28-point masterpiece last outing as the Chargers target their second semifinal appearance since making it that far in last year’s Reinforced Conference where they ended up as runners up.

“We just need to keep on working,” she said. 

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Spikers aim for fifth straight win

Lady Spikers aim for fifth straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Red-hot La Salle shores up its drive for a twice-to-beat incentive against its fierce but struggling rival Ateneo at the start...
Sports
fbtw

Boxing back in Olympics

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
 Boxing, a major source of medals for the Philippines in the Olympics, will get its spot back in the program of the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and Filipino sports officials couldn’t be happier with this...
Sports
fbtw
Defense name of the game

Defense name of the game

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Both teams are putting much premium on defense. So don’t be surprised if protagonists TNT and Barangay Ginebra won’t...
Sports
fbtw
No Jokic, no Murray, no problem for Nuggets

No Jokic, no Murray, no problem for Nuggets

16 hours ago
Aaron Gordon scored 38 points as the Denver Nuggets shrugged off the absence of Nikola Jokic to halt the Golden State Warriors’...
Sports
fbtw

PBA Finals by numbers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The venue for Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals shifts to the PhilSports Arena tonight with the best-of-seven series tied at a win apiece.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In-form Que eyes strong start, finish in International Series Macau

In-form Que eyes strong start, finish in International Series Macau

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Riding high on back-to-back victories in the Philippine Golf Tour, Angelo Que is set to bring his winning form to the International...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pampanga keeps Marikina at bay

MPBL: Pampanga keeps Marikina at bay

4 hours ago
Reigning titlist Pampanga foiled Marikina's final rally and prevailed, 68-66, on Tuesday to join the leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Thousands of taekwondo jins duke it out in Smart/MVPSF national tilt

Thousands of taekwondo jins duke it out in Smart/MVPSF national tilt

5 hours ago
Veterans and rising stars will try to outdo each other when they vie in the season-opening Smart/MVPSF National Carlos Palanca...
Sports
fbtw
Porzingis, Scheierman lead short-handed Celtics over Nets

Porzingis, Scheierman lead short-handed Celtics over Nets

5 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis and rookie Baylor Scheierman stepped up as the NBA champion Boston Celtics shook off the absence of star...
Sports
fbtw
Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

Planned invitational tourney highlights PFF-GoTyme Bank partnership

By Olmin Leyba | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Football Federation, together with its new partner GoTyme Bank, is laying the groundwork for the staging of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with