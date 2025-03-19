Flying Titans, Chargers go for kill, semis berths

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Choco Mucho vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho and Akari shoot for the first two semifinal seats as they battle PLDT and Galeries Tower, respectively, on Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Flying Titans took the opener of their best-of-three quarter final duel with the High Speed Hitters, 20-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 18-16; while the Chargers likewise prevailed in a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11, both last Saturday and will advance to the round-robin semis with a Game 2 triumph.

A decider, if necessary, is either next Tuesday at the same Pasig venue or next week at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Flying Titans may just use the same combination that helped them mount and complete a comeback from two sets down centered on setter Mars Alba, who checked in in the third set and dished out 16 excellent sets while chipping in three hits.

“We knew we needed to be strong to have a chance to win,” said Alba.

Sisi Rondina will again be the player to watch after dropping 31 points last game.

Ivy Lacsina, for her part, is expected to ride the crest of her 28-point masterpiece last outing as the Chargers target their second semifinal appearance since making it that far in last year’s Reinforced Conference where they ended up as runners up.

“We just need to keep on working,” she said.