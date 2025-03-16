Lady Bulldogs down Tigresses complete first round sweep

NU's Alyssa Solomon (12) towers over the defense of UST during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Still unscathed.

National University completed a first round sweep off the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after fending off the gritty University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in five sets, 23-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-9, Sunday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs came from a 2-1 set disadvantage to win their seventh straight match in the season, while halting UST’s five-game win streak.

Alyssa Solomon powered the Sampaloc-based squad with 24 points on 21 attacks and three blocks. Bella Belen added 19 markers, while Vange Alinsug had 17.

Following a tough third set loss, NU was leading by just one, 12-11, in the fourth set, after an Angge Poyos kill.

But the Lady Bulldogs started to wax hot, with Solomon scoring three straight points while UST committed a violation to push their lead to five, 16-11.

The lead grew to seven, 22-15, after a service ace by Lams Lamina.

This was a lead they held onto until the end of the frame, with a Solomon kill forcing the fifth set.

And in the fifth period, NU started off with three straight points capped by a Belen service ace.

The match was considerably close, with the Lady Bulldogs ahead 7-5 after their net fault.

But four straight points capped by a double contact error by UST gave NU an 11-5 lead.

After a Solomon off-the-block attack, Reg Jurado and Poyos punched in back-to-back to help the Espana-based squad stay afloat.

But a service error by Kyla Cordora, seconded by a block touch point by Alinsug, moved NU to the match point, 14-8.

Jurado tried to will UST back into it, but Solomon slammed the door shut with a kill.

Erin Pangilinan chipped in 12 points for NU, while Lamina had 33 excellent sets to go with two markers. Shaira Jardio also had a stellar performance with 25 excellent receptions and 20 digs.

Jurado powered UST with 16 points, while Poyos had 13. The former had 16 digs and nine receptions, while the latter tallied a triple-double with 15 receptions and 10 digs.

Cassie Carballo showcased both scoring and setting with 10 points and 27 excellent sets.

NU powered in 71 attack points compared to UST’s 44. This offset their 36 errors, which was 14 more than the now 5-2 UST’s.

The second round of the eliminations will continue later this month.