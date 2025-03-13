^

Sports

Folayang eyes equalizer in fourth fight vs rival Aoki

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 2:17pm
Folayang eyes equalizer in fourth fight vs rival Aoki
Eduard Folayang (right)
(ONE Championship)

MANILA, Philippines — In his first ONE Fighting Championship match in a year and a half, Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard Folayang is bent on bringing his A game to Japan.

“Landslide”, who last competed in the promotion back in September 2023, will take on rival Shinya Aoki on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena as part of the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card. 

Folayang, in a statement, said that he is in the thick of his preparations with about two weeks before his return bout. 

“With two weeks left before Japan, I’m in the peak of my training right now. I’m pushing hard to make sure I come in there truly prepared,” he said. 

Folayang beat Aoki via technical knockout back in 2016 — in the first of three bouts between them.

But in their past two matchups, Aoki submitted the Filipino in 2019 and 2021. 

Folayang will try to tie their head-to-head matchup in Saitama. 

“There’s gonna be a ‘Landslide’ in Japan. I’m gonna bring it there, and fans should expect nothing less on March 23,” he added. 

The Lions Nation MMA stalwart said that he is inspired by the recent world championship conquest by teammate Joshua Pacio in February, as well as compatriot Denice Zamboanga’s ONE interim atomweight MMA title win last month. 

“That’s what we want to see now. And I’m happy that we’re on the cusp of doing it again,” said the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

“The fact that we still have two world champions means that Philippine MMA didn’t stagnate. It continues to evolve, and it continues to thrive.”

EDUARD FOLAYANG

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

Quintanilla fights back with 69, ties for 38th; Wong triumphs

By Jan Veran | 3 days ago
Grace Quintanilla saved her best for last, unleashing a strong closing round of three-under 68 to salvage a share of38th place...
Sports
fbtw

Tiger suffers injury

15 hours ago
Tiger Woods revealed Tuesday he had undergone surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, derailing the veteran golf superstar’s comeback plans in the latest injury setback to rock the twilight of his...
Sports
fbtw

You be the judge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The outcome of the Hiroshima-Taoyuan championship game for the EASL’s $1 million first prize could’ve gone the Pilots’ way if the right coaching calls were made in the homestretch of the thriller...
Sports
fbtw
Another day in office for mean NU spikers

Another day in office for mean NU spikers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Unblemished champion National U zeroed in on a first-round sweep by dismantling Adamson, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18, in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

Singson bests Bisera in sudden death for first pro career golf title

22 hours ago
Mafy Singson secured her first professional crown in dramatic fashion at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, overcoming Florence...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lions upbeat after acquiring Torculas

Lions upbeat after acquiring Torculas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
San Beda Red Lions head coach Yuri Escueta sees a bright future for his new recruit Aldous Torculas. 
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton calls Ferrari debut 'most exciting period of my life'

Hamilton calls Ferrari debut 'most exciting period of my life'

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said Thursday he was itching to get going during the "most exciting period of my life" at Ferrari,...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX's grassroots hoops program heads to Ilocos Sur

NLEX's grassroots hoops program heads to Ilocos Sur

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The “Dayo” basketball program of the NLEX Road Warriors went up north this past weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz blows past Dimitrov into Indian Wells quarters, Keys battles through

Alcaraz blows past Dimitrov into Indian Wells quarters, Keys battles through

3 hours ago
Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz blew past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), to reach...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with