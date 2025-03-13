Folayang eyes equalizer in fourth fight vs rival Aoki

MANILA, Philippines — In his first ONE Fighting Championship match in a year and a half, Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard Folayang is bent on bringing his A game to Japan.

“Landslide”, who last competed in the promotion back in September 2023, will take on rival Shinya Aoki on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena as part of the loaded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card.

Folayang, in a statement, said that he is in the thick of his preparations with about two weeks before his return bout.

“With two weeks left before Japan, I’m in the peak of my training right now. I’m pushing hard to make sure I come in there truly prepared,” he said.

Folayang beat Aoki via technical knockout back in 2016 — in the first of three bouts between them.

But in their past two matchups, Aoki submitted the Filipino in 2019 and 2021.

Folayang will try to tie their head-to-head matchup in Saitama.

“There’s gonna be a ‘Landslide’ in Japan. I’m gonna bring it there, and fans should expect nothing less on March 23,” he added.

The Lions Nation MMA stalwart said that he is inspired by the recent world championship conquest by teammate Joshua Pacio in February, as well as compatriot Denice Zamboanga’s ONE interim atomweight MMA title win last month.

“That’s what we want to see now. And I’m happy that we’re on the cusp of doing it again,” said the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion.

“The fact that we still have two world champions means that Philippine MMA didn’t stagnate. It continues to evolve, and it continues to thrive.”