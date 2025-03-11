Alcantara, Gumbao rule PPS Isulan netfest

Justine Zaia Gumbao (2nd from left) and Kurt Alcantara display their trophies as they pose alongside Rex Bentillo (left) and sports coordinator Jonix Paniagua after emerging as the top performers in the opening leg of the three-stop Mindanao swing of the PPS-PEPP National Junior Tennis Circuit in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

MANILA, Philippines — Kurt Alcantara pulled off a pair of hard-fought three-set victories to claim the boys’ Most Valuable Player honors, while homegrown talent Justine Zaia Gumbao emerged as the top performer in the girls’ division with a title and two runner-up finishes in the Gov. Datu Pax Ali Sangki Mangudadatu National Juniors Tennis Championships held over the weekend in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Alcantara, the top-seeded player from Bansalan, Davao del Sur, overcame two formidable foes in the finals to become the only player to clinch two singles titles in the Group 2 tournament that kicked off a three-leg swing of the PPS-PEPP tennis circuit in the region.

After cruising through his first three matches, Alcantara encountered stiff resistance in the boys' 16-and-and final, where he had to recover from a second-set stumble before subduing No. 3 seed Aljaven Lumambas, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

The rising Davao ace then displayed his tenacity in the 18-and-U championship match, outlasting Charles Gallo in another grueling battle, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, to complete the sweep in the event sponsored by Gov. Mangudadatu and sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

In the girls' division, Gumbao turned heads with an equally impressive showing. She dominated her doubles partner Kathryina Makabangkit, 6-2, 6-3, to clinch the 14-and-U crown but fell short of completing a double-title feat after yielding in two older age-group finals.

Top seed Mariam Mokalam of Pikit, Cotabato, halted Gumbao’s bid in the 16-and-U final, 6-3, 6-2, while local standout and doubles partner Sanschena Francisco bested her, 6-3, 6-3, in the 18-and-U championship.

Despite the twin runner-up finishes, Gumbao’s overall performance still earned her the tournament's best female player recognition in the week-long competition backed by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, Dunlop, Universal Tennis and Icon Golf and Sports.

Other winners were Pigcawayan, Cotabato’s Andrei Otoc, who defeated Prince Centino, 7-5, 6-1, for the boys' 14-and-U title; Kresthan Belacas of M’lang, Cotabato, who routed Francis Pilapil, 6-0, 6-1, in the boys' 12-and-U final; and Marian Daga-as of Surallah, South Cotabato, who pulled off a stunner over top-seed Aleushia Maurin, 6-0, 6-1, to seize the girls' 12-and-U crown.

Chad Villanueva of Matalam, Cotabato, likewise dominated the 10-and-U unisex category, scoring a clinical 4-0, 4-0 victory over doubles partner Ainjel Goloran.

In doubles action, Francisco and Gumbao made up for their singles losses by teaming up to capture the girls’ 18-and-U title with an 8-1 rout of siblings Marian and Claire Daga-as. Gallo and KJ Tugade also ruled the boys' 18-and-U division after escaping Lumambas and Selwyn Sanke, 8-6.

Belacas and Centino joined forces to claim the boys' 14-and-U title with an 8-4 win over Otoc and Pilapil, while Gumbao and Makabangkit secured the girls' crown with an 8-0 whitewash of Athena Guarde and Zythea Jurao.

Maurin and Villanueva also dominated the 10-and-U unisex category, shutting out Dycee Acosta and Goloran, 8-0.

Meanwhile, the circuit shifts to Kidapawan City for the second leg scheduled from March 13 to 17, before moving to Digos City for the third and final leg set for March 20 to 25.

For listup, contact tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.