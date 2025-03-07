Tropang Giga unleash late fightback to book PBA finals return

TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson shoots over the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Wednesday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang Giga clinched the first ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals after pulling away late from the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 97-92, in a close-out Game 5 Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After trailing by double digits in the third quarter, the Tropang Giga climbed out of the hole and clamped down on defense in the fourth frame to crash into their second straight championship series this season.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson powered TNT with 42 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana each had 12 points.

Rain or Shine led by 13 points in the third quarter, 59-46, after a layup by Adrian Nocum.

But a massive 20-8 run capped by a pair of free throws by Hollis-Jefferson made it a 67-66 game in favor of Rain or Shine heading into the fourth.

The two teams traded baskets in the final frame, with the Elasto Painters clinging to a 76-72 lead with about nine minutes remaining.

But the gritty defensive outing of the Tropang Giga turned things around, unleashing a 10-1 blitz to give them an 82-77 lead with 5:30 left.

An Andrei Caracut 3-pointer finally broke the dry spell for Rain or Shine, but TNT made shots down the stretch to keep the Elasto Painters at bay.

Rain or Shine kept themselves within striking distance after a Santi Santillan layup, 86-90, with 1:01 to go.

But Calvin Oftana connected on a dagger triple to push the lead to seven, 93-86, with 39.7 seconds left.

The Painters made it a one-possession game, 92-96, with less than 10 seconds remaining, but a split from the line by Hollis-Jefferson iced the match.

RR Pogoy and Glenn Khobuntin finished with nine points apiece for TNT.

Deon Thompson spearheaded Rain or Shine with 34 points, six rebounds, three blocks and an assist, while Adrian Nocum bounced back with 13 points in Game 5. Caracut chipped in 10.

TNT will be waiting for the result of the other semifinal series between Barangay Ginebra and the NorthPort Batang Pier. The Gin Kings are currently holding a 3-1 win-loss record.