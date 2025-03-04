Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

The UST Tigresses celebrate after a point in their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the MOA Arena.

Games Wednesday:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. - UE vs FEU (men)

12 p.m. - UP vs UST (men)

2 p.m. - UE vs FEU (women)

4 p.m. - UP vs UST (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Maintaining striking distance from unbeaten champion National University is the coveted goal as red-hot University of Santo Tomas eyes to protect the solo second spot against the slumping UP side in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST (3-1) is on a three-game winning streak while UP (2-2) deals with two straight losses, making it a duel between polar opposites in the main game at 4 p.m.

Far Eastern University (2-2), then eyes to break away from a logjam with UP, Adamson and La Salle at third spot when it clashes against the winless University of the East (0-4) at 2 p.m. of the quadruple bill also featuring UE-FEU and UST-UP for men’s side at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively.

The momentum — and the favor — is on the Golden Tigresses, who bowed to FEU in the opener before slaying contenders Ateneo, La Salle and Adamson to climb to solo second, just behind NU with a perfect 4-0 record.

That, however, doesn’t mean a smooth ride, especially against the erstwhile cellar-dweller Fighting Maroons, who have improved by leaps and bounds with key offseason recruits and under new mentor Benson Bocboc.

“Ang mahirap kasi na part sa UP iba-iba ‘yung tao nila eh. Titiyagain na lang din namin,” warned deputy coach Yani Fernandez as Santo Tomas looks to bank on rising star Angge Poyos once again.

Poyos, the super sophomore who bagged the Rookie of the Year and Second Best Outside Spiker honors last season, fired 21 points last time out to foil the 28-point eruption of dazzling rookie Shaina Nitura of Adamson.

Poyos has been the driving force for the crippled yet still sailing ship of Santo Tomas sans injured spikers Xyza Gula (back) and Jonna Perdido (ACL) in a bid to settle some unfinished business following a runner-up finish to NU in Season 86.

UP, on the other hand, bowed to Ateneo and La Salle after a sizzling start against UE and FEU, in new era under Bocboc, a longtime assistant in La Salle.