^

Sports

Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 7:05pm
Golden Tigresses eye to tighten hold on second spot
The UST Tigresses celebrate after a point in their matchup against the Adamson Lady Falcons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament matchup Saturday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

Games Wednesday:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. - UE vs FEU (men)

12 p.m. - UP vs UST (men)

2 p.m. - UE vs FEU (women)

4 p.m. - UP vs UST (women)

MANILA, Philippines — Maintaining striking distance from unbeaten champion National University is the coveted goal as red-hot University of Santo Tomas eyes to protect the solo second spot against the slumping UP side in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

UST (3-1) is on a three-game winning streak while UP (2-2) deals with two straight losses, making it a duel between polar opposites in the main game at 4 p.m.

Far Eastern University (2-2), then eyes to break away from a logjam with UP, Adamson and La Salle at third spot when it clashes against the winless University of the East (0-4) at 2 p.m. of the quadruple bill also featuring UE-FEU and UST-UP for men’s side at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively. 

The momentum — and the favor — is on the Golden Tigresses, who bowed to FEU in the opener before slaying contenders Ateneo, La Salle and Adamson to climb to solo second, just behind NU with a perfect 4-0 record. 

That, however, doesn’t mean a smooth ride, especially against the erstwhile cellar-dweller Fighting Maroons, who have improved by leaps and bounds with key offseason recruits and under new mentor Benson Bocboc.

“Ang mahirap kasi na part sa UP iba-iba ‘yung tao nila eh. Titiyagain na lang din namin,” warned deputy coach Yani Fernandez as Santo Tomas looks to bank on rising star Angge Poyos once again. 

Poyos, the super sophomore who bagged the Rookie of the Year and Second Best Outside Spiker honors last season, fired 21 points last time out to foil the 28-point eruption of dazzling rookie Shaina Nitura of Adamson. 

Poyos has been the driving force for the crippled yet still sailing ship of Santo Tomas sans injured spikers Xyza Gula (back) and Jonna Perdido (ACL) in a bid to settle some unfinished business following a runner-up finish to NU in Season 86. 

UP, on the other hand, bowed to Ateneo and La Salle after a sizzling start against UE and FEU, in new era under Bocboc, a longtime assistant in La Salle.

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PVL teams scramble for quarterfinal seats

PVL teams scramble for quarterfinal seats

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Four teams, including a red-hot PLDT, aim to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round in Tuesday’s last Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Ionescu invests in NWSL's Bay FC

Ionescu invests in NWSL's Bay FC

10 hours ago
Top WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu has become a minority investor in National Women's Soccer League team Bay FC, the club ann...
Sports
fbtw
UST's Poyos, Colinares named UAAP volleyball week's best

UST's Poyos, Colinares named UAAP volleyball week's best

1 day ago
University of Santo Tomas is trending in the right direction in both the UAAP men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments,...
Sports
fbtw
Why restore 15 rounds?

Why restore 15 rounds?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
Korean fighter Kim Duk Koo was only 27 when he died from injuries five days after suffering a 14th-round knockout loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Beda&ntilde;a, Marapoc lead Altas' strong start in NCAA 100 volleyball

Bedaña, Marapoc lead Altas' strong start in NCAA 100 volleyball

7 hours ago
After two weeks of action, one school has dominated so far in the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament and that’s no...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 50 anew as Thunder ground Rockets

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 50 anew as Thunder ground Rockets

7 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up his fourth 50-point game of the season as Western Conference leaders the Oklahoma City Thunder...
Sports
fbtw
Golden debut, redemption for intrepid Milo runners

Golden debut, redemption for intrepid Milo runners

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
A roaring introduction statement for Ritchie Estampador at the dawn of his promising track career, and sweet redemption for...
Sports
fbtw
Chase for PVL quarters resumes

Chase for PVL quarters resumes

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Four teams, including red-hot PLDT, aim to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round of the PVL All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Coach challenge gains ground

Coach challenge gains ground

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Five-time PBA champion coach Dante Silverio never got a taste of the Head Coach Challenge when he called the shots for Toyota...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier hoping against hope

Batang Pier hoping against hope

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
They’re in a dire situation but the NorthPort Batang Pier aren’t about to abandon ship just yet.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with