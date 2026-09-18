DTI Coconut Trade Fair generates P309.57M in sales

MANILA, Philippines — Proving that trade exhibitions offer far more than simple product exposure, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) 2026 COCONUTPhilippines Trade Fair generated P309.57 million in total sales.

The impressive figure marks a major milestone for Filipino coconut enterprises following the event held from August 26 to 30 at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

This year’s fair brought together 300 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from across the Philippines. The sales performance represents a massive leap from the P96.9 million generated by 213 participating businesses during last year’s event.

Participating “cocopreneurs” showcased a wide variety of value-added products across food and beverage, health and wellness, personal care, home and lifestyle items, craft, and sustainable non-food materials. The strong turnout highlights both an expanding local coconut industry and the growing capacity of domestic businesses to meet diverse consumer and commercial demands.

Held in conjunction with National Coconut Week, the fair demonstrated a collaborative, whole-of-government approach. DTI’s market development strategies in tandem with programs led by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and partner agencies under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

As the lead implementing agency, the PCA coordinates targeted initiatives designed to strengthen the coconut sector and raise incomes for local forming communities.

The wider CFIDP ecosystem also supports total industry growth—funding farmer assistance, cooperative training, research, technology adoption, product innovation and enterprise building.

The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque alongside key PCA leadership.

Highlights of the opening included the release of the CFIDP Coffee Table Book, the launch of the 2022–2025 CFIDP Terminal Report documenting key milestones and beneficiary stories, and the debut of the official CFIDP website to streamline public access to industry resources.

To maximize commercial opportunities, the event featured a dedicated Buyers Lounge. Here, coconut MSMEs met directly with corporate and institutional buyers to pitch product lines, discuss sourcing requirements and secure long-term business partnerships.

Ultimately, the success of the 2026 COCONUTPhilippines Trade Fair reinforces how research, technology and market development can align under unified government leadership to create sustainable, high-value economic opportunities for Filipino coconut farmers.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Department of Trade and Industry is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.