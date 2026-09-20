Arances, Caluya earn Elite honors; Ramoga, Lim shine in Damosa 5150

SAMAL ISLAND, Philippines – Edgie Arances and Anisha Caluya turned in standout performances to claim top honors in the Filipino Elite Category of the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon on Sunday, emerging as the leading Filipino performers in the demanding Olympic-distance race here in Davao del Norte.

Arances was particularly dominant, combining a strong swim, blistering bike leg and steady run to capture the Filipino Elite crown in two hours, 13 minutes and five seconds, beating Al-Rasheim Saggap (2:13:58) and Earl James Ting (2:22:57).

The seasoned endurance campaigner, who has gained valuable experience from competing in major local and international races, completed the 1.5-km swim in 24:01, powered through the 40-km bike leg in 1:05:49, then closed out the 10-km run in 40:34.

His performance underscored the combination of power, speed and stamina that has made him one of the country’s rising endurance talents.

Reflecting on the emotional weight of his victory, Arances emphasized the grueling journey that preceded it. "This win means a lot to me; it represents far more than just a medal or a final result. It's a true reflection of the immense sacrifices, rigorous training, and personal challenges I overcame to reach the starting line."

He acknowledged the severe physical demands of the event, noting that mental resilience ultimately carried him through.

"The race was incredibly demanding. The rolling course tested my limits, particularly during the bike and run segments. Even when physical exhaustion set in, I had to constantly remind myself to maintain focus and refuse to give up," he said.

Despite the mounting exhaustion, a late-stage surge allowed him to close out the competition with a dominant performance. "I believe my performance truly peaked during the run. I managed to push past the heavy fatigue, leaving absolutely everything out on the course as I fought toward the finish line," said Arances.

Caluya likewise lived up to the pre-race expectations, ruling the women’s Filipino Elite field in 2:29:19 after a balanced effort of 23:34 in the swim, 1:17:35 on the bike and 45:37 in the run.

Her victory was another strong statement following her gold-medal performance in the Sprint Junior Elite Women’s category of the 2026 national age group aquathlon, showing that she could carry her speed and confidence into the longer Olympic-distance format.

Also making their mark were James Van Ramoga and Natalie Doromal-Lim, who topped their respective age groups and claimed overall championships in their categories.

Van Ramoga was the first age-group finisher overall in men’s division, clocking 2:22:44 on splits of 25:56 in the swim, 1:09:24 on the bike and 44:46 in the run.

He bested Xak Tupas, Jr. (2:31:38) and Gio Juaneza (2:35:06).

Doromal-Lim, meanwhile, successfully defended her title in the women’s side, posting 2:43:58 to finish first among the female age-group contenders and complete back-to-back victories in Samal after also ruling the category last year.

She had split times of 29:57-1:15:54-54:01, dominating Annabelle Torres (2:49:43) and Althaea Benignos (3:30:47).

The race opened under overcast skies and finished in humid midday conditions, with cloud cover shielding the athletes from the full heat of the sun. The manageable conditions nevertheless did little to ease the demands of a course that tested the field across three disciplines.

Arances and Caluya stood out in a deep field of competitors in the second staging of the Damosa Land 5150, reinforcing Samal Island’s growing reputation as an emerging hub for triathlon and endurance racing in the Philippines.

The Filipino Elite Category forms part of the Philippine Sports Commission’s continuing effort to strengthen the country’s high-performance sports program, while major competitions such as the Damosa Land 5150 also provide a platform to promote national pride and sports tourism.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the second Damosa Land 5150, supported and hosted by Cary Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land, and Samal Mayor Lemuel Reyes, also brought down the curtain on the inaugural four-leg 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, which has taken elite-level racing to some of the country’s most scenic sporting destinations, including Guimaras, Camiguin and Bohol.

The performances of Arances, Caluya, Van Ramoga and Doromal-Lim capped a showcase of endurance racing that blended elite competition, emerging Filipino talent and the scenic appeal of Samal Island.

(Pool story)