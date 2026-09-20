Que, two others return in ICTSI Negros tilt

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Angelo Que returns to the Philippine Golf Tour spotlight with his sights set on another championship, while Aidric Chan and multi-titled Clyde Mondilla also rejoin the hunt as a formidable field converges for the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic beginning Monday, September 21, at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here.

Fresh from a 1-2 finish at Summit Point last week, Que and Chan had been uncertain about their participation in the sixth leg of the PGT as they were also campaigning in Taiwan. But after both failed to make the weekend cut, the two are expected to make the trip home in time for the opening round of the P2.5-million championship.

Mondilla, meanwhile, skipped the Summit Point stop to honor a previous commitment but has confirmed his return this week, further deepening an already talent-packed cast for the 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

With three of the tour’s big guns back in the fold, defending champion Rupert Zaragosa’s bid for a third straight championship here faces another stern test at the tight and demanding Marapara layout.

Zaragosa headlines a field that also includes five-time Order of Merit winner Tony Lascuña, Jhonnel Ababa, Reymon Jaraula, Zanieboy Gilaon, Guido van der Valk, Fidel Concepcion and Jeffren Lumbo – a group whose contrasting styles and experience could make for another intriguing four-day battle.

The Marapara course is expected to put a premium on precision and course management, with its tight confines leaving little room for wayward shots. And with partly cloudy conditions, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms forecast throughout the tournament week, the elements could further complicate the challenge.

Wind, in particular, could become a significant factor, forcing the players to constantly adjust their shot selection and strategy as they negotiate the layout over four rounds.

All that sets the stage for another wide-open title fight, with several players eager to make their move in the second half of the season.

Chan remains one of the biggest names to watch as he continues his search for his breakthrough PGT victory. The young shotmaker, who already won an Asian Development Tour leg, will again be tested against a deep field that includes Russell Bautista, Dino Villanueva, Elee Bisera, Nilo Salahog and Arnold Villacencio, along with foreign contenders Collin Wheeler, Ha Taewon, Kim Tae Soo, Lee Song and Jiseung Cheon.

Filipino-American Ivan Yabut also hopes to turn around a string of disappointing results and finally make a serious run at the championship after struggling to impose his game on the country’s demanding layouts.

Former leg winners Jay Bayron, Mars Pucay, Gerald Rosales, Jerson Balasabas, Ira Alido and Michael Bibat are likewise looking to rediscover the form that once made them regular title threats on the circuit.

The younger generation will also be out to make its presence felt, led by Gab Manotoc, Kristoffer Arevalo, Josh Jorge, Jonas Magcalayo and Leandro Bagtas. All five have shown flashes of potential and will be eager to get into contention early and sustain the pressure as the week progresses.

But much of the attention will inevitably center on Que.

At 47, the veteran remains as hungry as ever, and his recent results suggest that his competitive fire has hardly dimmed. A three-time Asian Tour winner, Que captured the Caliraya Springs leg in dramatic fashion, edging Lascuña by one stroke before following it up with another impressive victory at Summit Point, where he beat Chan by two.

Those triumphs have placed Que firmly in the spotlight as he goes after a third victory of the season – and another strong push toward retaining the Order of Merit crown.

More than anything, however, Que’s recent run has underscored the depth of his experience and his ability to adapt, qualities that could prove invaluable on a Marapara course where patience and precision are likely to be just as important as power.

For Zaragosa, the challenge is to keep his winning streak alive against a field that has become considerably stronger with the return of Que, Chan and Mondilla.

For the rest, it is an opportunity to seize the momentum as the PGT enters the second half of its 10-leg campaign.

And with the wind expected to swirl, rain potentially altering conditions and a loaded field ready to pounce, the Negros Occidental Classic could once again come down to who can best keep his game – and nerves – under control when the pressure mounts. (Pool story)