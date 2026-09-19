Data centers are strategic infrastructure

From left: Jeffrey Ian Dy, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Leader; Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim; Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina A. Roque; and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSecretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian during the second ASEAN Business Media Exchange 2026 held on September 7 at SPACE at One Ayala in Makati City. The officials discussed the Philippines’ progress and priorities across the three ASEAN Community pillars.

On September 7, the Department of Trade and Industry through the ASEAN Committee on Business and Investment Promotion hosted the second ASEAN Business Media Exchange in Makati City. The forum coincided with the Philippines’ chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Present at the forum were Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim. The discussions revolved around the country’s priorities as leader of the regional bloc. The chairship has three pillars: political-security, economic, and socio-cultural.

During the forum, government and industry leaders discussed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), a deal that seeks to provide a roadmap to empower businesses and stakeholders across the region. This will be done “through accelerating trade growth, enhancing interoperability, creating a safe online environment, and increasing the participation of MSMEs.”

The DEFA aims to create an integrated digital market that would unlock some P2.3 trillion worth of trade by the year 2030. It signals that ASEAN is moving from broad commitments toward an integrated digital market. This will increase demand for cloud computing, digital payments, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and cross-border data services.

Data centers are front and center in this regard. They are the modern equivalent of roads, ports, and airports. Physical transport corridors were responsible for powering the earlier stages of regional trade integration. In this day and age, data centers are seen to power the next phase of ASEAN’s digital expansion. They form the fundamental backbone for financial services, government systems, telecommunications, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and the emerging AI economy.

This sector represents a significant source of big-ticket, long-term investment.

Meanwhile, the “cloud” is never an abstract concept. Instead, it is grounded on heavy industrial assets. Digital services, artificial intelligence, cross-border e-commerce, and real-time payments do not exist in a vacuum; they operate through data centers backed by reliable electricity, redundant connectivity, secure facilities, and specialized technical talent.

It was only fitting that the discussions during the ASEAN Business Media Exchange 2026 revolved around how the DEFA could translate regional integration into practical economic opportunities.

A fundamental fact is that the DEFA’s promise hinges entirely on backend infrastructure. The trade goals sound good and are lofty, but achieving them will depend on whether we could have adequate physical facilities on the ground.

Data-center developments require substantial capital and can generate wider demand for energy, construction, engineering, telecommunications, cybersecurity, and professional services. Absence or inadequacy in these aspects will prevent the Philippines, and the region, from realizing the objectives that ASEAN had set out.

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There are several aspects of data centers that need closer attention.

For instance, data centers are usually associated with bigger corporations. But while building a data center requires massive capital investment beyond the reach of individual small businesses, this shared infrastructure underpins scalable digital platforms that could enable true regional inclusion for MSMEs.

Micro, small, and medium enterprises represent 97% of Southeast Asian businesses and 85% of regional employment. Proper data infrastructure ensures that a local entrepreneur in Davao can sell to a buyer in provincial Thailand and receive instant local currency settlement safely and reliably.

Data sovereignty and cybersecurity must also be addressed clearly. The Philippines needs policies that protect national and consumer interests without unnecessarily restricting trusted cross-border data flows or discouraging investment.

Finally, there are valid concerns on energy consumption that are inseparable from data-center policy. Data centers require continuous, high-capacity electrical power at competitive rates; moreover, global operators increasingly require access to renewable energy to fulfill corporate sustainability mandates.

As such, the pursuit of a stronger digital economy must necessarily go hand in hand with building up the country’s energy security.

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Regional competition is intensifying. Other ASEAN economies are actively positioning themselves as data-center hubs, so the Philippines must move decisively if it wants to capture a meaningful share of future investment.

In order to stay competitive amid this regional dynamism, the Philippines needs to have decisive national coordination. Rival ASEAN economies are already aggressively positioning themselves as digital and data center hubs. The Philippines must move rapidly to align energy policy, telecommunications, land-use planning, workforce development, and investment incentives into a unified national strategy.

The Philippines already has several distinct advantages to be competitive on the regional and even global stage: a large and digitally engaged population, growing demand for cloud services, strong business-process and technology sectors, strategic regional positioning, and an expanding digital economy.

But these advantages will only translate to concrete economic gains if the country takes on a strategic perspective to attracting and sustaining investments. This is where political will and consistency play a pivotal role. Investors need reliable and competitively priced power, sufficient transmission capacity, redundant connectivity, efficient permitting, available industrial sites, regulatory consistency, and confidence in the country’s data-governance framework.

Specifically, the government should develop a coordinated national strategy that aligns digital infrastructure, energy, connectivity, investment promotion, workforce development, cybersecurity, and land-use planning.

As this year’s chair of the ASEAN, the Philippines is in a good position to lead the bloc in the charge toward digitally powered economies. Data centers are a significant part of this. However, simply uttering that we would like them to drive economic activity is never enough. We have to invest in the infrastructure that would support them. We have to work toward a level of energy security that would support this requirement while also responding to the current energy requirements of the country.

Indeed, data centers must be treated as strategic economic infrastructure—alongside energy, transport, telecommunications, and logistics—and incorporated into the country’s long-term investment strategy. Only then could we lay claim to being the leaders in the region, and to leading the region, in this economic priority.

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Rupert Paul Manhit is the COO and managing director of think tank Stratbase Group. He is the executive director of Philippine Trade Foundation (Phils Inc.)