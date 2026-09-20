Carandang elected College Press Corps president

Top row from left: Theodore Jurado (People's Journal), Niel Victor Masoy (The Manila Times), Ralph Villanueva (Philstar.com), Julio Gabriel Sampedro (UAAP Varsity Channel), John Mark Garcia (SPIN.ph), Bea Micaller (GMA News Online) and Justin Valencia (Tiebreaker Times); Bottom row, from left: Luisa Morales (One Sports), Justin Kenneth Carandang (GMA News Online) and Rom Anzures (ABS-CBN News).

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Kenneth Carandang of GMA News Online was elected new president of the Collegiate Press Corps for the 2026-27 athletic season, which covers UAAP Season 89 and NCAA Season 102.

Carandang steps up as new head of the unified media organization after previously serving as its Vice President for Internal Affairs following elections held on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Joining Carandang in the new CPC leadership are Julio Gabriel Sampedro of UAAP Varsity Channel as VP for internal affairs, Luisa Morales of One Sports as VP for UAAP, Rom Anzures of ABS-CBN News as VP for NCAA and John Mark Garcia of SPIN.ph as secretary.

The new Board of Directors is composed of Theodore Jurado of People’s Journal, Ivan Suing of Daily Tribune, Abby Toralba of Malaya Business Insight, Niel Victor Masoy of The Manila Times and Ralph Villanueva of Philstar.com.

“I would like to thank the Collegiate Press Corps for putting their trust in us. We will strive to become better storytellers as we put the journeys of our student-athletes into the spotlight,” said the 33-year-old Carandang.

The UAAP and NCAA Press Corps were unified in 2022 to bring together members of traditional and digital media covering both leagues.

The organization has since expanded its programs and projects beyond game coverage, including its annual Awards Night recognizing standout collegiate athletes and coaches across basketball, volleyball and football.

Meanwhile, former CPC presidents Joey Villar of The Star, Norman Lee Benjamin Riego of SPIN.ph, Randolph Leongson and John Bryan Ulanday of The Star, as well as Camille Naredo of ABS-CBN News will serve as advisers to guide the new set of officers.

“We would also like to thank those who came before us. We stand on the shoulders of the great leaders and members who helped shape the organization into what it is today,” Carandang added. (CPC pool story)