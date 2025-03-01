Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors to stay unbeaten

NU's Bella Belen powers one in through the defense of the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 87 Women's Volleyball Tournament clash Saturday at the MOA Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Too strong, too good.

The National University Lady Bulldogs picked University of the East Lady Warriors apart in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Saturday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs have now won all four of their matches thus far, while keeping UE winless.

Bella Belen finished with 18 points on 14 attacks, three blocks and a service ace. Vange Alinsug chipped in 10 points, all attacks.

After easy wins in the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs saw some fight from the Lady Warriors in the third set, with the latter even taking a slim 8-7 lead after a hit by Riza Nogales.

But NU was just too dominant, grabbing a 19-15 lead after back-to-back kills by Alinsug.

The lead ballooned to five, 22-17, after an Aisha Bello attack.

While the Lady Warriors were able to move to within striking distance, the Sampaloc-based squad was just too good.

After an Alyssa Solomon kill sailed out to give UE a small window of opportunity, 20-24, but Alexa Mata sealed the deal with a quick.

Erin Pangilinan had eight points for NU, while Solomon had six points in the game.

Lams Lamina and Abe Pono shared the setting duties, with the former having 12 excellent sets, while the latter had seven.

Nessa Bangayan and Khy Cepada powered UE with seven points each.

UE will face the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next, while NU will try to continue its dominance against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons next Sunday.