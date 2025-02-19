Edu returns for Gilas in third window clash vs Chinese Taipei

MANILA, Philippines — Big man AJ Edu is back in tow for Gilas Pilipinas.

The 25-year-old center is part of the 12-man Gilas roster that will take on Chinese Taipei in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers on Thursday, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Wednesday evening.

Edu will be a huge piece for the Philippines squad, which will miss 7-foot-3 big man Kai Sotto due to a torn ACL.

Edu was previously set to return to national team duties in the second window, but an injury forced him to sit it out.

He suited up for Gilas once again during a pocket tournament in Doha last week.

Joining Edu in the frontline are Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, Carl Tamayo and naturalized forward Justin Brownlee.

Wings Calvin Oftana, Kevin Quiambao and Jamie Malonzo are also part of the team, while guards Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Dwight Ramos and Scottie Thompson complete the roster as the guards.

The Philippines will be taking on Chinese Taipei on Thursday evening (Manila time) in Taiwan. And on Sunday, February 23, the Nationals will face New Zealand in Auckland.

Gilas has already qualified for this year’s FIBA Asia Cup after winning all of their games thus far.