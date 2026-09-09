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Sports

SMART/MVPSF Philippine jins to strut stuff at World Poomsae Championships

Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 11:09am
SMART/MVPSF Philippine jins to strut stuff at World Poomsae Championships
Members of the SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Philippine squad pose with PTA officials prior to a practice session. They are (standing from left) Caleb Angelo Calde, Marcus Jared Maquiraya, Ashton Martin Losaria, Justin Kobe Macario, Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape, King Nash Alcairo, Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, Ernesto Guzman Jr., June Ninobla, Jeordan Dominguez (coach), Tem Igor Mella (head of team), Rani Ann Ortega (coach), Rodolfo Reyes Jr., Patrick King Perez, Jose Javier Mella, Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon, Ian Matthew Corton, Reijes Michiel Landicho, Darius Venerable, Jay-R Casas and Aeden Roffer Cereño. Kneeling are Aidaine Krishia Laxa, Erica Jen Amora, Clarissa Louise Gallego, Eesha Ysabel Cunanan, Angel Lyn Dacanay, Zyka Angelica Santiago, Janna Dominique Oliva, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Isabelle Sarmiento, Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, Marielle Elaine Montecillo, Rhianne Jane Macabales, Austine Zulaika Macaraeg, Julianna Martha Uy. Sitting are Xian Gabriel Gamata, Adrian Joseph Gajasan, Joniya Yua Ysabelle Obiacoro, Jamella Jareau Crane Mabanglo, Jeianna Karryln Dela Cruz, Berenice Yuri Cupit, Damien Azlan Marcella and Johann Gabriel Ventura.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Two Asian Games-bound taekwondo jins get the chance to further harness their skills and routines when they compete at the 2026 World Poomsae Taekwondo Championships from September 16-20 in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Philippine Taekwondo Association Grandmaster Sung-Chon Hong is confident that the five-day event would give 22-year-old Jeus Gabriel Derick Yape and 18-year-old Juliana Mykhail Candelaria the vital exposure and knowledge before taking part in the continental showpiece.

Joining them are 40 others (21 males and 21 females) in the event that will bring together top athletes from around 75 countries, including South Korea, China, France, Spain, Iran, Turkiye, Germany, Chinese Taipei and the United States.

Backing the participation of the SMART/MVP Sports Foundation Philippine squad are Philippine Sports Commission, the Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

The squad will be competing in the senior, junior and cadet divisions.

Also seeing action in the senior men are Hangzhou Games bronze medal winner Patrick King Perez, Ian Matthew Corton, Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, King Nash Alcairo, Darius Venerable, Justin Kobe Macario, Rodolfo Reyes, Jr., Jay-R Casas, Ernesto Guzman Jr. and June Ninobla.

Apart from Candelaria, also taking part in the senior women are Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Sofia Ysabelle Sarmiento, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Janna Dominique Oliva, Zyka Angelica Santiago, Aidaine Krishia Laxa and Julianna Martha Uy.

In the junior male side are Caleb Angelo Calde, Marcus Jared Maquiraya, Alfonzo Gabriel Tormon, Adrian Joseph Gajasan, Jose Javier Mella, Aeden Roffer Cereno, Ashton Martin Losaria and Reijes Mcheil Landicho.

The junior women will be composed of Clarissa Louise Gallego, Austine Zulaika Macaraeg, Angel Lyn Dacanay, Eesha Ysabela Cunanan, Erica Jen Amora, Marielle Elaine Montecillo and Rhianne Jane Macabales, while making the Cadet Men are Xian Gabriel Gamata, Johann Gabriel Ventura and Damien Azlan Marcela.

In cadet women are Joniya Yua Ysabelle Obiacoro, Berenice Yuri Cupit, Jeianna Karrlyn Dela Cruz, and Jamella Jareau Crane Mabanglo.

Heading the delegation is Tem Igot Mella, while designated as coaches are Rani Ann Ortega and Jeordan Dominguez. (Pool story)

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