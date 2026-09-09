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Sports

WATCH: UAAP coaches preview Season 89

Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — During the UAAP Season 89 pre-season press conference Tuesday, September 9, coaches from several basketball teams shared their preparations and expectations ahead of the new campaign.

Adamson head coach Nash Racela, UE’s Chris Gavina, Ateneo’s Louie Alas, NU’s Jeff Napa, UST’s Pido Jarencio, FEU’s Sean Chambers and UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon gave their outlook on Season 89. — Videos by Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva, Edited by Philstar.com / Hannah Santos

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UAAP

UAAP SEASON 89
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