UP enters post-'Maroon Five' era

MANILA, Philippines -- New look, same goal for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

With the so-called “Maroon Five” now exhausting their playing years in the UAAP -- with seniors Harold Alarcon, Reyland Torres, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea and Janjan Felicilda now out of the team -- the Fighting Maroons will rely on new faces this time around.

Former FEU Tamaraw and UAAP Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre, former UE Red Warrior Rainer Maga, and former San Beda Red Lion and NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing are now in tow for UP.

The new names will complement the team’s veterans Jacob Bayla, Rey Remogat, Gani Stevens, Sean Alter and Chicco Briones.

“Every season, may gigil. I mean, even if we didn't make the finals [last year], you know, we won a championship two seasons back. Every season presents its own challenges. And it's really one of the exciting parts of our job as coaches,” UP assistant coach Christian Luanzon said.

“And I'm sure sa players, especially for the players, because they can only exhaust five playing years to the max. So, every year may gigil yan,” he added.

And while the “Maroon 5” will be missed, life has to move on.

“Siyempre, ma-miss namin sila. Definitely, hindi lang yung kung anong dinadala nila sa court. At yung off the court as well. The conversations and all of that. But then again, that's life,” the assistant coach emphasized.

“And now, we have these players, good group of players, individuals. And we're just looking to do the same, trying to help them reach their dream individually, playing pro. But at the same time, doing that in such a way that as a team, yung goal din namin for our commitment to UP when we came here is to bring out the best in them,” he added.

“And hopefully, perform at the highest level, which is the final four and sa finals.”

Luanzon said that the team’s seniors have been trying to impart the team’s culture with the new guys.

The team’s overseas trainings during the offseason were also big boosts for their UAAP campaign, not only for preparations but for building chemistry as well.

“Nakatulong talaga yung overseas training namin. Playing in the AUBL really helped us. And then going straight to Korea, we were out of the country for almost three weeks. And before that, nag-Canada rin yung team. So what always helps is yung bonding ng team,” he said.

“When you're outside of Philippine soil, yung roommate, magkakasama sa kwarto. Hindi katulad pang nandito, after practice, papasok na siya sa klase. Marami naman sa kanila magkakaklase. Ibang-iba pang nasa ibang bansa eh. Kaya mas nagkakaroon, mas nabi-build yung chemistry. Kaya every year, part talaga ng program ng UP Fighting Maroons yan,” he added.

Still, Luanzon said that while the team is strong on paper, the only thing that will matter is what happens on the court.

“Remains yet to be seen. How many teams have we seen whether in the NBA, PBA or any high school team, ang ganda tingnan sa papel. Pagdating sa dulo, kinakapos. So it all depends. Makikita lang natin yan from end to end between the 94 to 96 feet lines. Pagdating sa loob ng court.”

The new-look Fighting Maroons will debut against the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.