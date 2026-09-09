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'I hope whatever I do inspires people,' Eala says on US morning TV show

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 11:41am
'I hope whatever I do inspires people,' Eala says on US morning TV show
Alexandra Eala of Philippines in action against Iva Jovic of the United States during their women's singles third round match on Day 7 of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Julian Finney / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — “A dream is only a dream until it becomes a reality.” 

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala is hoping that her trailblazing exploits in the world of tennis would inspire the youth to chase their dreams.

In an interview aired over American morning show CBS Mornings, Eala said she has learned the power of representation the past year, as well as the effect inspirations can have.

“When I interact with the people who support me and they tell me their stories, it really touches me,” Eala, who is coming off a third round exit from the US Open, said.

“I just hope that whatever I do and the job that I have and my day-to-day work inspires other people and inspires the youth especially to chase their dreams,” she added.

“I'm here, I'm in New York. I'm competing in the US Open. I'm from Manila. A dream is only a dream until it becomes a reality.”

Eala, now ranked 18th in the world, has opened doors on previously uncharted territory for Filipinos.

The 21-year-old has made historic strides since her meteoric rise in the 2025 Miami Open.

Since then, she became the highest-ranked Filipina in the Women’s Tennis Association, won a WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open this year, and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon — the farthest a Filipina has gone in a Grand Slam tournament. 

Still, Eala stressed that the overwhelming support she gets “definitely comes with pressure,” but, as she cited Billie Jean King, “pressure is privilege”.

“The life of a competitive athlete comes with pressure. Billie Jean King says pressure is a privilege. I have never been able to relate to something more. Now when I face high-pressure situations, I'm able to take it in my stride,” she said.

“Especially with the experience I've been gaining this year. I look forward to being in those situations. This year's Open has just been so great for me.” 

And while support, both from fans and colleagues, could be overwhelming, Eala emphasized the importance of taking things one step at a time.

“I try not to look so much at the bigger picture all the time because I can get lost and it can get overwhelming with a lot of emotions, especially with the support that I get,” she said.

“Being around these amazing peers that I have and sharing the stage with people I've looked up to, even Coco [Gauff,] even though she's just a year older than me. I grew up alongside her, watching her on TV, and of course Venus [Williams] being a legend. To be able to share the stage with these people is amazing.”

Up next for Eala is the WTA 500 tournament Singapore Tennis Open, which will kick off her Asian swing.

ALEX EALA

ALEXANDRA EALA

TENNIS
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