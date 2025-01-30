^

Clutch eagle, birdie put van der Valk atop leaderboard in TCC Invitational

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 30, 2025 | 4:07pm
STA. ROSA, Laguna – Guido van der Valk delivered a masterful performance in a day marked by relentless challenges and dramatic shifts atop the leaderboard, shooting an eagle-spiked 70 to take control of The Country Club Invitational on Thursday.

Overcoming a four-shot deficit from sixth place, van der Valk surged to the top with a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th, capitalizing on his rivals' faltering finishes. Now leading at 217 heading into the final 18 holes, the Dutch-born Manila-based shotmaker is poised for a potential record-tying victory in the P6-million championship.

Turning 45 last Sunday, van der Valk now finds himself ahead of familiar contenders — players he has previously bested en route to his two TCC Invitational titles. Among them is LJ Go, who lost to him by five strokes in the 2023 edition. Go stumbled with two late bogeys, carding a 74 to remain in second place at 219.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, who lost by a single stroke to van der Valk in 2020, saw his two-shot lead slip away. After struggling early, he briefly shared a view at the top with a birdie on the 10th hole, only to unravel with a costly double bogey on the 16th.

A closing bogey led to a frustrating 77, dropping him to third at 220 — three shots behind the leader but still within striking distance of a breakthrough victory.

Young Aidric Chan briefly held the lead after an even-par run through the first 10 holes, but pressure mounted in the closing stretch. He faltered with a four-over finish in the last six holes, including a damaging double bogey on the treacherous par-4 18th — one of Asia’s toughest finishing holes. His 76 left him tied at 221 with Reymon Jaraula, who also carded a four-over round.

Veteran Jay Bayron struggled with a 77, slipping to joint sixth at 222 alongside Minwook Gwon, who shot a 73.

As history has shown, no lead is ever truly safe at the grueling TCC course, where dramatic comebacks and last-minute collapses have defined its storied past. With the final round looming, van der Valk stands on the brink of redemption, but his challengers remain determined to stage one final twist in this gripping title chase in the blue-ribbon held in honor of ICTSI founder Don Pocholo Razon.

“This golf course is difficult to dominate because mistakes are easy to make and birdies are hard to come by. Everyone is facing the same challenges,” said van der Valk. “I’ve been lucky to win it twice, but that doesn’t guarantee I’ll do it again. There are too many great players in contention.”

His pivotal moment came on the par-5 No. 10, where his 4-iron second shot from 220 yards found the green but rolled to the back. He then executed a brilliant chip-in for eagle, launching him into the lead.

“It wasn’t the toughest chip, but as soon as it landed, I felt I had a chance – and I was lucky it rolled in,” said van der Valk,

After surrendering the lead with a bogey on No. 15, van der Valk reclaimed control in dramatic fashion, sinking a stunning 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th. The putt, initially appearing to roll past the hole, found just the right break to drop in.

That set the stage for an intense showdown against his determined challengers, all vying for TCC Invitational glory.

Go, meanwhile, managed two birdies on the front nine but failed to record another on the back, hindered by two bogeys for the second consecutive day.

“The finishing holes are tough, at least for me,” said Go. “But being two or three shots behind is still manageable. Everyone makes bogeys.”

Mondilla’s struggles continued after a wayward drive on the tight par-4 No. 4 led to a triple bogey. A double bogey on the 16th further dimmed his hopes, though he remains within striking distance of the P2 million top prize.

Aidric Chan and Reymon Jaraula endured identical rounds of 76, tying for fourth at 221, just four shots off the pace. Minwook Gwon carded a 73, catching Jay Bayron, who struggled with a 77, at 222.

Keanu Jahns and Kakeru Ozeki also matched 76s for a joint eighth-place finish at 224. Meanwhile, Jhonnel Ababa and Albin Engino returned 75s, joining Nilo Salahog, who stumbled with a 78, in 10th place at 226.

Defending champion Tony Lascuna failed to mount a comeback, remaining at 227 in a tie for 13th with Daiya Suzuki, who posted a 74, while three-time TCC winner Angelo Que also had a tough day, marred by a triple-bogey seven on No. 7, finishing with a 77 and dropping into a share of 15th place at 228 alongside Asian Tour rookie Sean Ramos and Hyun Ho Rho, both of whom posted 76s.

