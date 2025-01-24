Eala stunned by lower-ranked Slovenian foe

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bowed out of the W100 Bengaluru after succumbing to lower-ranked Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, 4-6, 4-6, on Thursday.

Jakupovic, the World No. 213, needed an hour and 21 minutes to secure the victory and crash into the quarterfinal of the tourney.

Eala started off the match with an easy win, but her 33-year-old opponent showcased her playing maturity as she won the next four games.

The 19-year-old Filipina finally recovered but Jakupovic won the next game to move within taking the first set, 5-2.

Eala, though, did not give up as she dug deep to cut her deficit, 4-5. But Jakupovic’s lead was just too big a mountain to climb.

In the second set, the Asian Games bronze medalist was bent on extending the match, going up, 3-1.

The Slovenian then won the next game to close the gap, but Eala recovered and broke Jakupovic’s serve.

However, this was the last game won by Eala as the 33-year-old easily took the lead, 5-4.

And in the 10th game, the two players rolled up their sleeves to grab the most crucial game, which eventually went to Jakupovic, shutting the door on the World No. 136 player.

Jakupovic will take on Czechia’s Linda Fruhvirtova in the final eight.