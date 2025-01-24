^

Sports

Eala stunned by lower-ranked Slovenian foe

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 24, 2025 | 10:53am
Eala stunned by lower-ranked Slovenian foe
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bowed out of the W100 Bengaluru after succumbing to lower-ranked Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia, 4-6, 4-6, on Thursday. 

Jakupovic, the World No. 213, needed an hour and 21 minutes to secure the victory and crash into the quarterfinal of the tourney. 

Eala started off the match with an easy win, but her 33-year-old opponent showcased her playing maturity as she won the next four games. 

The 19-year-old Filipina finally recovered but Jakupovic won the next game to move within taking the first set, 5-2. 

Eala, though, did not give up as she dug deep to cut her deficit, 4-5. But Jakupovic’s lead was just too big a mountain to climb. 

In the second set, the Asian Games bronze medalist was bent on extending the match, going up, 3-1. 

The Slovenian then won the next game to close the gap, but Eala recovered and broke Jakupovic’s serve. 

However, this was the last game won by Eala as the 33-year-old easily took the lead, 5-4. 

And in the 10th game, the two players rolled up their sleeves to grab the most crucial game, which eventually went to Jakupovic, shutting the door on the World No. 136 player. 

Jakupovic will take on Czechia’s Linda Fruhvirtova in the final eight. 

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

21 hours ago
Scottie Thompson, Jayson Castro and Filipino-Ivorian Olympian Maxine Esteban have found an ally in 1Pacman Party-list in their...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

FiberXers eye solid connection to twice-to-beat quarterfinals edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Nothing is cast in stone owing to the logjam atop of the standings but Converge wants a strong finishing kick to bolster its...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Arcilla clash anew

Olivarez, Arcilla clash anew

12 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla leaned on their experience and determination to overpower their respective doubles partners...
Sports
fbtw
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy collision course in Dubai?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s likely that Strong Group Athletics and the Zamboanga Valientes will face off in a knockout duel during the Dubai International Basketball Championships starting today up to Feb. 2 as the Filipino teams...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Akari survives Nxled in 4 sets

Akari survives Nxled in 4 sets

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Akari overcame a serious challenge put up by sister team Nxled and escaped with a 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 victory yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers pursue &lsquo;twice-to-beat&rsquo; vs Beermen

FiberXers pursue ‘twice-to-beat’ vs Beermen

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Nothing is cast in stone with the heavy logjam atop the standings but Converge wants a strong finishing kick to bolster its...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka closes in on AO three-peat

Sabalenka closes in on AO three-peat

12 hours ago
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka put her close friendship with Paula Badosa aside Thursday to sweep past the Spaniard, 6-4,...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Hawks in triumphant debut

Blue Hawks in triumphant debut

12 hours ago
Crafty 5-foot-8 guard Joseph Flores produced a double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds as newcomer Immaculada Concepcion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with