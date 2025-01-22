^

Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 10:06pm
Barangay Ginebra's Scopttie Thompson (9) puts up a shot over the defense of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Wednesday evening at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after blasting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 120-92, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup clash Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Gin Kings started off waxing hot and never cooled down as they took a double-digit lead as early as the first quarter.

Justin Brownlee spearheaded the Gin Kings with 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Scottie Thompson added 22 markers, eight dimes and six boards.

After trailing by 14 points in the first quarter, Rain or Shine cut the lead to just three, 29-32, in the opening minute of the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Beau Belga.

But a 7-0 run by Ginebra jumpstarted their stagnant offense, pushing the lead to 10, 39-29, after an and-one play by Brownlee.

This sparked the Gin Kings as they uncorked a 15-4 blitz to turn a 51-41 edge to a 66-45 advantage at the half.

Ginebra then turned things up a notch and erected a 29-point lead, 85-56, after a split from the line by Stephen Holt.

The Elasto Painters though sliced the deficit to 15, 72-87, in the third.

But the Gin Kings retaliated with a 25-8 run to grab a 32-point lead, 112-80, with about four minutes remaining after a layup by Raymond Aguilar.

Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos chipped in 14 points apiece for the winning team, while Japeth Aguilar had 12.

Deon Thompson powered Rain or Shine with 23 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and a block. Anton Asistio and Adrian Nocum had 14 and 13 markers, respectively, while Jhonard Clariot had 12.

Ginebra rose to 7-4 in the import-laden conference, while Rain or Shine dropped to 6-4, losing three of their last four.

The Painters will take on the NLEX Road Warriors next, while the Gin Kings will face the Meralco Bolts in their final elimination round game.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
