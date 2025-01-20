Local golf stars set to defy odds in Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippine Open set to tee off at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course on Thursday, January 23, the spotlight turns to the homegrown talents eager to challenge the elite international field.

While Miguel Tabuena stands as the brightest Filipino prospect, a formidable group of local players is equally determined to make their mark in Asia’s oldest championship.

Tony Lascuña, the ever-reliable veteran and record-holder of five Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit titles, remains optimistic despite acknowledging the uphill battle posed by the strength of the field.

“Given the depth of the field, with so many top Asian Tour campaigners, it will be tough for us. But golf is an unpredictable game, and it will all depend on one’s mindset, preparation and determination,” said Lascuña.

What sets the Filipino contingent apart, however, is their intimate knowledge of the Masters course. This familiarity, coupled with their home advantage, could very well tilt the scales in their favor.

The hazard-laden course, reimagined into a challenging par-70 layout, offers a unique test of precision and composure — qualities that the Filipino players, seasoned by countless rounds on these greens, possess in abundance.

Aside from Tabuena and Lascuña, the local roster boasts several other top contenders. Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, who dominated the PGT Asia at Southwoods in 2019 and winner of the Open in 2008, knows the nuances of the course better than most, giving him a significant edge.

Justin Quiban, another strong challenger, will aim to showcase his mettle, while Reymon Jaraula, Keanu Jahns, former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, and rising star Sean Ramos are all capable of delivering stellar performances.

The Filipino golfers’ chances also hinge on their ability to leverage their course knowledge, particularly in navigating the hazards and reading the unpredictable greens.

For Tabuena, Lascuña, Que and the rest of the local field, familiarity with the subtleties of Southwoods could prove decisive, especially in a tightly contested finish.

The Philippine Open is more than just a tournament for the Filipinos; it’s an opportunity to prove that they can excel against the best in Asia. A home victory would not only serve as a source of pride but also inspire the next generation of golfers in the country.

This year’s 72-hole competition features a stellar lineup, including past champions Steve Lewton (2017) from England and Gerald Rosales (2000).

The field is further bolstered by the presence of three Asian Tour Order of Merit champions — Sihwan Kim (2022), Jazz Janewattananond (2019) and Liang Wenchong — and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, who brings his experience from the LIV Golf League.

Despite this formidable international lineup, the Filipinos are primed to show that they, too, can shine on golf’s grand stage.