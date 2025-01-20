^

Sports

Local golf stars set to defy odds in Philippine Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 20, 2025 | 4:41pm
Local golf stars set to defy odds in Philippine Open
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Angelo Que
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippine Open set to tee off at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course on Thursday, January 23, the spotlight turns to the homegrown talents eager to challenge the elite international field.

While Miguel Tabuena stands as the brightest Filipino prospect, a formidable group of local players is equally determined to make their mark in Asia’s oldest championship.

Tony Lascuña, the ever-reliable veteran and record-holder of five Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit titles, remains optimistic despite acknowledging the uphill battle posed by the strength of the field.

“Given the depth of the field, with so many top Asian Tour campaigners, it will be tough for us. But golf is an unpredictable game, and it will all depend on one’s mindset, preparation and determination,” said Lascuña.

What sets the Filipino contingent apart, however, is their intimate knowledge of the Masters course. This familiarity, coupled with their home advantage, could very well tilt the scales in their favor.

The hazard-laden course, reimagined into a challenging par-70 layout, offers a unique test of precision and composure — qualities that the Filipino players, seasoned by countless rounds on these greens, possess in abundance.

Aside from Tabuena and Lascuña, the local roster boasts several other top contenders. Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, who dominated the PGT Asia at Southwoods in 2019 and winner of the Open in 2008, knows the nuances of the course better than most, giving him a significant edge.

Justin Quiban, another strong challenger, will aim to showcase his mettle, while Reymon Jaraula, Keanu Jahns, former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla, and rising star Sean Ramos are all capable of delivering stellar performances.

The Filipino golfers’ chances also hinge on their ability to leverage their course knowledge, particularly in navigating the hazards and reading the unpredictable greens.

For Tabuena, Lascuña, Que and the rest of the local field, familiarity with the subtleties of Southwoods could prove decisive, especially in a tightly contested finish.

The Philippine Open is more than just a tournament for the Filipinos; it’s an opportunity to prove that they can excel against the best in Asia. A home victory would not only serve as a source of pride but also inspire the next generation of golfers in the country.

This year’s 72-hole competition features a stellar lineup, including past champions Steve Lewton (2017) from England and Gerald Rosales (2000).

The field is further bolstered by the presence of three Asian Tour Order of Merit champions — Sihwan Kim (2022), Jazz Janewattananond (2019) and Liang Wenchong — and Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, who brings his experience from the LIV Golf League.

Despite this formidable international lineup, the Filipinos are primed to show that they, too, can shine on golf’s grand stage.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA

PHILIPPINE OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Van der Valk eyes redemption at TCC Invitational

Van der Valk eyes redemption at TCC Invitational

18 hours ago
Foiled on his three-peat bid last year, Guido van der Valk is determined to redeem himself – not only at The Country...
Sports
fbtw
SW&rsquo;s Masters in great shape for Philippine Open

SW’s Masters in great shape for Philippine Open

18 hours ago
The Masters layout of the posh Manila Southwoods complex here is coming close to achieving the tough character that will challenge...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey drops down to 17th

Hoey drops down to 17th

18 hours ago
The Philippines’ Rico Hoey struggled with a 74 after sizzling rounds of 65 and 63 and dropped from being a joint leader...
Sports
fbtw

Mayor of the world

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch,
Sports
fbtw
No sweat, no shake as Svitolina cruises into Australian Open quarters

No sweat, no shake as Svitolina cruises into Australian Open quarters

7 hours ago
Elina Svitolina delivered a stunning first-set comeback before overwhelming Veronika Kudermetova Monday to reach the Australian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Secret falls to Pinoy-powered Global Esports in VCT Pacific opener

Team Secret falls to Pinoy-powered Global Esports in VCT Pacific opener

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret lost to Global Esports, 1-2, in the opening weekend of the Valorant Champions Tour...
Sports
fbtw
TV host issues on-air apology to Djokovic over 'insulting' comments

TV host issues on-air apology to Djokovic over 'insulting' comments

7 hours ago
A leading TV presenter apologized on-air Monday to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and his Serbian...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers rout Bossing to gain second spot

FiberXers rout Bossing to gain second spot

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers seized the second place in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after blasting the Blackwater Bossing,...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka, Gauff on Melbourne collision course as Alcaraz moves on

Sabalenka, Gauff on Melbourne collision course as Alcaraz moves on

1 day ago
World number one Aryna Sabalenka swept into the quarterfinals at a scorching-hot Australian Open on Sunday and was joined...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with