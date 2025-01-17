^

PLDT-Akari rivalry highlights PVL resumption

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 6:01pm
PLDT slammed the Nxled Chameleons, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, last week that launched their ambitious title bid.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

1:30 p.m. - Farm Fresh vs Nxled

4 p.m. - ZUS vs Choco Mucho

6:30 p.m. - Akari vs PLDT

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT and Akari rekindle their rivalry when they face off in Saturday’s resumption of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The grudge match is set at 6:30 p.m., with the High Speed Hitters trying to improve on their 3-2 start and the Chargers hoping to hike their current 3-3 mark.

The tension between the two teams started during their heated semifinal duel in last year’s Reinforced Conference when a late call helped decide the outcome of the series, which went to Akari.

"I think rivalries are so interesting. I love being part of them. It just makes everything so much better and so much heavier. You know what I mean? It makes the win sweeter, makes the losses harder," said PLDT spiker Savi Davison.

"In that case, like, of course I'm excited to play Akari because we have that chip on our shoulder. Like it's something to come back for, right? We owe them one, right? So of course I'm excited, but there's intent from the whole team, right? So I'm just trying to add to that," she added.

Also seeing action today are Farm Fresh (2-3) and Nxled (0-5) at 1:30 p.m. and ZUS Coffee (2-3) and Choco Mucho (3-3) at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Capital1 Solar has added Trisha Genesis to its roster with hopes of climbing back from a slow 1-4 start.

The 24-year-old Genesis, who last played for Nxled in the Reinforced, was actually recruited late last year but it was only made official Friday.

