Alfaro heeds Magnolia's call with stellar game in crucial win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 17, 2025 | 10:41am
Magnolia's Peter Alfaro (11) sets the offense up in the Hotshots' clash with the Phoenix Fuel Masters Thursday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- With Magnolia’s chances of making it to the quarterfinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup slowly becoming dimmer and dimmer, the Hotshots found themselves an unlikely hero in a must-win contest Thursday.

In a crucial matchup against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, the Hotshots called the number of rookie Peter Alfaro and had him start the game.

The young guard made the most out of the opportunity, finishing with 14 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field in 20 minutes of play. He also recorded four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

This sparked the winning team to a huge 110-104 win, which put them at 4-6 in the import-laden conference.

Prior to the start, he played just a combined 15 minutes and 11 seconds of floor time in the past two games, and notched a total of six points, an assist and a steal.

Before the two games he played against the San Miguel Beermen and the Terrafirma Dyip, Alfaro did not see the floor in Magnolia’s previous seven games.

After the game, Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero said that Alfaro’s toughness in practice translated into the game.

The tactician underscored the youngster’s “heart of a lion” that was on full display during the game.

“Actually, his toughness. I'm very impressed with Peter, the way he defends in practice, the way he handles himself. The score or the points, I think bonus na lang yun e,” he told reporters.

“But yung toughness ni Peter on both ends of the floor, I think yung kaniyang depensa and at the same time yung offense niya, hindi siya natatakot. I think yun ang nakita ko sa kaniya na we can rely on him in this kind of situation, which is our backs against the wall,” he added.

The guard stepped up with veteran playmaker Paul Lee still out with an injury.

And according to Victolero, everyone in the team helped out and filled that void – from Player of the Game Zavier Lucero, to veterans Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang, Rome dela Rosa and Calvin Abueva, and Alfaro, “who deserves to be the best player.”

“We tried to find guys that can fill up the shoes for Paul Lee. We have a hard time to score, especially on our last game. We need somebody to step up in terms of not only on points, but the little things, doing the little things,” he said.

"But overall, it's a team effort because before we prepared for this game, talagang kinausap ko sila. We're in a do-or-die situation. We cannot afford to lose. Mage-ensayo kami in the 10 days tapos wala na kaming chance. At least now, we’re looking forward to another day,” he added.

The Hotshots are currently in ninth place in the conference, 2.5 games away from the coveted eighth spot held by the 4-4 San Miguel Beermen.

Magnolia has two games remaining in the eliminations – against guest team Hong Kong Eastern on January 26 and Meralco on January 31.

