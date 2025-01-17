7th MPBL season tips off March 8

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will begin its seventh season on March 8 with a projected bigger roster of participants.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said Thursday that Ilagan City, Isabela, will be joining the league, which drew 29 teams divided into two divisions last year.

The formal signing will be held on January 27, according to Duremdes, baring that Ilagan, dubbed the “Corn Capital of the Philippines”, has even offered to host this year's MPBL opening to be graced by MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao.

According to Duremdes, the final composition of the 2025 MPBL season will only be known after the teams have signed their intention to join.

Powerhouse Pampanga Giant Lanterns emerged as the league’s first back-to-back national champion after sweeping San Juan, 2-0, in the North Division finals and South Division champion Quezon Province, 3-0, in the National Finals last year.

While the Giant Lanterns are saddled by the departure of key players led by back-to-back Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, the Quezon Huskers, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and Abra Weavers are among the contenders reinforcing their lineups for the country's biggest tournament that ends in December.

The MPBL made history in 2024 when it staged the first two games of the National Finals between Pampanga and Quezon in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates — the first local basketball league to do so abroad.