Philippine Olympic body's general assembly yields key appointments

Leaders of various national sports associations pose during the Philippine Olympic Committee's general assembly on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque City.

MANILA, Philippines — Ricky Vargas was named chef de mission to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Al Panlilio will handle the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) made key appointments during its first general assembly for the year on Wednesday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque City.

Also appointed, according to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, were Rep. Richard Gomez for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Dr. Jose Raul Canlas for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, and Stephen Arapoc for the Chengdu 2025 World Games.

“The objective is to prepare our teams — and athletes — in earnest for the international competitions, that’s why the chefs de mission were appointed,” Tolentino said. “If we prepare early, there will be no excuses.”

Richard Lim of karate is chef de mission to the Asian Winter Games in Harbin that starts February 7 to 14 while the a ched de mission has yet to be named for the Third Asian Youth Olympics Games from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain.

Vargas is a former POC president and currently chairman of the boxing federation, Panlilio (basketball) and Gomez (modern pentathlon) are the incumbent first and second vice presidents, respectively, and Canlas (surfing) treasurer of the organization, while Arapoc heads the wushu association.

The SEA Games will be played December 9-20 this year in Chonburi, Songkhla and Bangkok; the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be held February 6-22; and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will happen from September 19 to October 4 in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Olympics are from July 14 to 30, 2028.

Former football president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta was appointed as ethics committee chairman while Atty. Daniel Hofileña, a non-POC member, will head the arbitration committee.

Tolentino said the POC general assembly also approved the 2025 working budget of P35 million, which is P8 million less than last year’s because of the Paris Olympics preparations and participation.

Tolentino and his secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan also announced that the POC made a P15 million savings last year.