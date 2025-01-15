^

Sports

Philippine Olympic body's general assembly yields key appointments

Philstar.com
January 15, 2025 | 4:36pm
Philippine Olympic body's general assembly yields key appointments
Leaders of various national sports associations pose during the Philippine Olympic Committee's general assembly on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque City.
POC

MANILA, Philippines — Ricky Vargas was named chef de mission to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Al Panlilio will handle the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) made key appointments during its first general assembly for the year on Wednesday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque City.

Also appointed, according to POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, were Rep. Richard Gomez for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Dr. Jose Raul Canlas for the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, and Stephen Arapoc for the Chengdu 2025 World  Games.

“The objective is to prepare our teams — and athletes — in earnest for the international competitions, that’s why the chefs de mission were appointed,” Tolentino said. “If we prepare early, there will be no excuses.”

Richard Lim of karate is chef de mission to the Asian Winter Games in Harbin that starts February 7 to 14 while the a ched de mission has yet to be named for the Third Asian Youth Olympics Games from October 22 to 31 in Bahrain.

Vargas is a former POC president and currently chairman of the boxing federation, Panlilio (basketball) and Gomez (modern pentathlon) are the incumbent first and second vice presidents, respectively, and Canlas (surfing) treasurer of the organization, while Arapoc heads the wushu association.

The SEA Games will be played December 9-20 this year in Chonburi, Songkhla and Bangkok; the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be held February 6-22; and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will happen from September 19 to October 4 in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Olympics are from July 14 to 30, 2028.

Former football president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta was appointed as ethics committee chairman while Atty. Daniel Hofileña, a non-POC member, will head the arbitration committee.

Tolentino said the POC general assembly also approved the 2025 working budget of P35 million, which is P8 million less than last year’s because of the Paris Olympics preparations and participation.

Tolentino and his secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan also announced that the POC made a P15 million savings last year.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

Mikey Williams boosts Strong Group roster for Dubai joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Former TNT Tropang Giga ace guard Mikey Williams is making a Philippine comeback with the Strong Group Athletics for the 34th...
Sports
fbtw
PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

PSA toasts POC chief on January 27

17 hours ago
The man who sparked the renaissance in Philippine sports gets a piece of the spotlight in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

PSA Awards: Philippine Olympic chief Tolentino is Executive of the Year

1 day ago
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will be recognized as Executive of the Year during the traditional gala night by the...
Sports
fbtw
Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

Medvedev destroys racket, survives Thai opponent

17 hours ago
Last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket and avoided a huge shock at the Australian Open on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

Barako Cup lures 50 golf teams in Lipa

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
It’s all systems go for the 2nd Barako Cup golf tournament that headlines the Lipa City Fiesta 2025 in two world-class...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

Fernandez outlasts Bucsa in thriller, advances to Australian Open third round

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Leylah Fernandez delivered a thrilling come-from-behind victory to advance to the third round of the Australian Open, overcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Kim, Jazz banner solid Philippine Open cast

Kim, Jazz banner solid Philippine Open cast

3 hours ago
Former Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) winners Sihwan Kim of the United States and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond banner...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka gets 'revenge' on Muchova in Australian Open fightback

Osaka gets 'revenge' on Muchova in Australian Open fightback

4 hours ago
Former Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka fought back from a set down Wednesday to reach the third round of a Grand Slam...
Sports
fbtw
College volleyball star Dongallo leaves UE for UP

College volleyball star Dongallo leaves UE for UP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Casiey Dongallo is trading her red jersey for a maroon one, as the star spiker transfers to the University of the Philippines,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with